GameChange Solar to Share Industry’s Breakthrough of the Decade at Intersolar

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - February 4, 2020 - GameChange Solar announced today that it will be exhibiting at InterSolar North America and will be sharing the latest design innovations for the MaxSpan™ fixed tilt systems. These systems and their preassembled parts challenge the norm with install speed like no other. The team will also share its latest competitive advantages in the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™ system for both 1P and 2P configurations.



Feb 4-6, 2020San Diego Convention CenterBooth #1429San Diego, CATeresa Zhao, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar, stated: "We are very excited to be exhibiting at Intersolar North America again. We continue to introduce new approaches for systems to be quick and easy to install in the field. With that in mind, we launched the MaxSpan™ post driven fixed tilt system with preassembled parts. We are also excited to share the additional design innovations for the Genius Tracker™ system which is also available in a 2P configuration that many customers have requested."About GameChange SolarWith over 6 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower.www.gamechangesolar.com