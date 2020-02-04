The world’s first Shading Resistant Smart Hot-spot Free PV module at Intersolar North America, 2020
The Hot-Spot Free PV Modules developed by AE Solar use bypass diodes between each cell to avoid shading consequences. Available from 260W to 385W range, the AE Smart Hot-Spot Free PV Modules offer up to 30% more power output compared to standard PV Modules in real conditions.
AE Solar GmbH was founded by Dr. Alexander Maier and his brothers Waldemar Maier and
Victor Maier in Konigsbrunn, Germany, in 2003. AE Solar focuses on the manufacturing of
photovoltaic modules and selects only the highest quality materials and components. This,
together with a world-leading automated manufacturing lines enables AE Solar to offer a
high-quality product at competitive price. Company's German engineers are engaged to
supervise the production process, testing and ensure each module, from soldering to
packaging, meets the highest world standards.
In 2019 company has launched 500 MW/year PV modules manufacturing in Europe making
total capacity more than 1GW/year.
AE Solar has presence in more than 70 countries and this year started supplies to USA from
its European manufacturing facilities its Extreme PV modules product line made from
European bill of materials providing the highest quality available at the market.
Until end of the year company is planning to release in USA its Supreme PV modules
product line with Shading resistant Hot-spot Free technology.
For more information please visit AE Solar's booth #1311 at Intersolar North America,
2020 and visit www.ae-solar.com.
