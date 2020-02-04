The world’s first Shading Resistant Smart Hot-spot Free PV module at Intersolar North America, 2020

The Hot-Spot Free PV Modules developed by AE Solar use bypass diodes between each cell to avoid shading consequences. Available from 260W to 385W range, the AE Smart Hot-Spot Free PV Modules offer up to 30% more power output compared to standard PV Modules in real conditions.

AE SOLAR - German Innovator in Solar Energy industry heads to US market and exhibits at Intersolar North America, 2020.



Intersolar North America, 2020. Company's R&D team is always focused on new innovationsand emerging technologies in photovoltaic. Their continuous effort and research allows AESolar to deliver its products with the highest quality. As a result, AE Solar successfullydeveloped the world's first Shading Resistant Smart Hot-spot Free PV module for massproduction.How Smart Shading Resistant Hot-spot free PV Module Works?The Hot-Spot Free PV Modules developed by AE Solar use bypass diodes between each cellto avoid shading consequences. Available from 260W to 385W range, the AE Smart Hot-SpotFree PV Modules offer up to 30% more power output compared to standard PV Modules inreal conditions. For more information please visit www.ae-solar.com.AE Solar GmbH was founded by Dr. Alexander Maier and his brothers Waldemar Maier andVictor Maier in Konigsbrunn, Germany, in 2003. AE Solar focuses on the manufacturing ofphotovoltaic modules and selects only the highest quality materials and components. This,together with a world-leading automated manufacturing lines enables AE Solar to offer ahigh-quality product at competitive price. Company's German engineers are engaged tosupervise the production process, testing and ensure each module, from soldering topackaging, meets the highest world standards.In 2019 company has launched 500 MW/year PV modules manufacturing in Europe makingtotal capacity more than 1GW/year.AE Solar has presence in more than 70 countries and this year started supplies to USA fromits European manufacturing facilities its Extreme PV modules product line made fromEuropean bill of materials providing the highest quality available at the market.Until end of the year company is planning to release in USA its Supreme PV modulesproduct line with Shading resistant Hot-spot Free technology.For more information please visit AE Solar's booth #1311 at Intersolar North America,2020 and visit www.ae-solar.com.