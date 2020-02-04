Yotta to install SolarLEAF™ at California University

AUSTIN, Texas and CARSON, Calif. — Yotta, the developer of safe panel-level energy storage, announced today that it has teamed up with California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) to install Yotta's proprietary technology for energy storage on campus. The project has been designed to test the grid-interactive power controls of Yotta's SolarLEAF™ and to ensure that critical tasks are successfully executed. This test comes as CSUDH continues to explore clean energy technologies and Yotta perfects its SolarLEAF™ technology.



The SolarLEAF™ is a panel-level energy storage technology that has been designed to reduce soft costs—installation, interconnection, and siting—associated with implementing storage with photovoltaic (PV) systems. With the SolarLEAF™, the storage asset is situated behind the PV panel and mounted directly to the racking system. Featuring smart thermal protection technology and a fireproof enclosure, the SolarLEAF™ effectively eliminates the need for costly fire suppression and HVAC systems.Amongst other critical functions, the program is designed to demonstrate core power features—such as time shifting energy. In addition, the SolarLEAF's™ auxiliary features like system optimization, rapid shutdown, and remote control capabilities will be demonstrated and tested. The program will perform additional core thermal regulation testing, one of the key features of Yotta's technology."Demonstrating our technology at the CSUDH facility is a fantastic opportunity for Yotta," said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta. "Not only is it an institution of higher learning, but it is also in a state that is helping pave the way for the future of renewables and energy storage."Having been involved with previous Clean Energy Optimization Pilot projects, CSUDH has been a pioneer in promoting renewable energy technologies and is already home to an energy storage battery system. As CSUDH expands its clean energy initiatives, Yotta's SolarLEAF™ technology at the campus' facilities plant adds another environmentally friendly program to its toolbelt."We are looking forward to working with Yotta to help continue the development of their technology," said Kenneth Seeton, Manager, Central Plant/Energy Manager at CSUDH. "We are always on the lookout for promising clean energy technologies to incorporate into our facilities to be a more eco-friendly institution and we are proud to add the SolarLEAF™ to our roster of renewable projects."At the conclusion of the project, Yotta and CSUDH will author individual reports on test results, performance feedback, and user experience with the SolarLEAF™. After installation, which is scheduled to be completed this month, the program will have at least 12 months of testing.About YottaYotta is an energy storage company innovating a fully integrated hardware/software solution for developers. We simplify the energy storage process to accelerate the growth of solar+storage to meet market demands. Through our flagship product, SolarLEAF™, we've pioneered a modular storage solution with smart thermal regulation that seamlessly integrates behind each solar photovoltaic (PV) panel while maximizing life and performance. Yotta's software platform enables the aggregate system to address various needs for energy control and resiliency. Yotta is backed by a team of solar and power experts building next generation energy storage solutions. In a market overcrowded by large, complex energy storage systems, we're pushing the boundaries with a simple, safe, and scalable storage solution. Yotta was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit: www.yottaenergy.com.About CSUCalifornia State University, Dominguez Hills, centrally located in the greater Los Angeles South Bay region, is a model urban university with a wide range of academic programming, providing accessible, high quality, and transformative education to students aspiring to succeed and thrive in a complex, global society. Since 1960, CSU Dominguez Hills has served a diverse community of learners and educators collaborating to change lives and communities for the better. A national model and laboratory for student success, the university offers a proven path to opportunity and social equity, advancing a college-focused culture in the communities it serves while providing vital resources of knowledge, talent, and leadership to the greater Los Angeles region and beyond. Today, California State University, Dominguez Hills boasts over 100,000 alumni - doctors, scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs - who are leaders in education, health, technology, entertainment, public service, and business, making a difference in their fields, in people's lives, and in their communities. For more information, visit www.csudh.edu.