Geothermal Resources Council Publishes Agenda for High-Temperature Well Cementing and Integrity Workshop

The agenda has been published for a joint Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) & Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) workshop on High-Temperature Well Cementing and Integrity.



More Headlines Articles

The three day workshop will take place at the Wyndham San Diego Bay Hotel in downtown San Diego, California from March 30 to April 1.Geothermal wells experience high temperatures at very shallow depths and are required to cement casing across the entire length of each casing string set in the well. The joint GRC/SPE workshop will enable both industries to share their experiences, technologies, technical procedures and best practices on this important aspect of well completion.The session titles and speakers are as follows:• Opening Panel Session. Moderators: Louis Capuano Jr., and Todd Zahacy. Panelists: Steve Pye, Daniel Bour and Jeff Spence.• Session 1: The Function of Cement in Well Construction. Chairs: Susan Petty and Kyriacos Agapiou. Presenters: Daniel Bour, Jack Collender and Catalin Teodoriu.• Session 2: Slurry Blends. Chairs: Hamid Najafi and Jeff Spence. Presenters: Nicolas Droger, Rouzbeh Shahsavari, and Thomas J. Pisklak.• Session 3: HT/HP Cements. Chairs: Giorgia Bettin and Axel-Pierre Bois. Presenters: Martin Herriot, Abdelfattah Lamik, Arpita Bathija and Vidar Rygg.• Session 4: Placement Procedures. Chairs: Steve Pye and Ramon Viso. Presenters: Ralph Winmill, Rafael Hernandez and Simon Iremonger.• Session 5: Other Uses of Cement/Research and Development. Chairs: Marc Brennen and Mileva Radonjic. Presenters: Achang Mercy, Simon Iremonger and Carlos A. Fernandez.• Session 6: Problems and Solutions. Chairs: Bob Pilko and Catalin Teodoriu. Presenters: Stephen J. Bauer, Jarrett Wise, Ramadan Ahmed and Temitope Ajayi.• Session 7: What is Needed for Future Cement Blends and Cement Placement Technologies. Chairs: Mileva Radonjic and Daniel Bour. Presenters: Sai Vamsi Krishna Vissa, Arash Dahi Taleghani and Yunxing Lu.• Session 8: Case Histories and Past Experiences. Chairs: Pablo Gutierrez and Carlos Fernandez. Presenters: Andreas Ruch, William (Billy) Thomas, Kristin Kutchak and Afshin Ahmady.• Session 9: Conclusion. Moderator: Susan Petty. Panelists: Bob Pilko and Catalin Teodoriu.Attendees can save $100 by registering before March 1. The cost for GRC and SPE members is $990 and for non-members of the associations, $1,090.The complete agenda, speaker information, hotel reservations, registration and more, can be found on our new dedicated website at https://cement.mygeoenergynow.org.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Join the geothermal community on LinkedIn [www.linkedin.com/in/geothermalresourcescouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2020]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###