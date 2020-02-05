Wells Solar Marketing Director Reelected To Texas Solar Energy Society Board Of Directors

Wells Solar Marketing Director Begins Second Volunteer Term At Solar Energy Nonprofit



Amy Olsen, Director of Marketing for Wells Solar & Electrical Services, has been reelected to the Texas Solar Energy Society (TXSES) Board Of Directors.Ms. Olsen brings to the TXSES Board extensive leadership experience overseeing solar sales and marketing initiatives over the past seven years.Prior to joining Wells Solar she lead the marketing team at Native Inc., a company focused on high-performance construction methods and net zero buildings in the Central Texas region.Ms. Olsen joins fellow elected board members in representing one of the state's biggest education-focused nonprofits working to bring solar energy to all Texans."Texas is currently the number four state in America for the number of solar panel installations on residences. As a Texan and a resident of Austin, I personally can't think of anything more independent than producing my own energy, and solar technology allows us to do in the cleanest way possible." -Amy OlsenSince 1976, TXSES has worked to educate citizens on the use of solar and renewable resources and provide educational outreach programs at civic and trade events.As a TXSES board member, Ms. Olsen is committed to spreading the awareness and adoption of renewable resources and energy conservation throughout the Lone Star State.About Wells SolarFounded in 2014 in Austin, Wells Solar & Electrical Services is a family-owned establishment committed to installing high-quality solar power solutions that everyone can afford. The company also offers a full suite of solar panel service, maintenance and repair to ensure your solar investment provides the maximum return over its 25-year warranty. Find out why Wells Does Solar Better™ by visiting wellssolar.com.