Cornwall Insight comments on 52% growth in EV charging devices

At the end of 2019, there were ~17,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charge points, over 29,000 connectors, and over 10,500 charging locations recorded on Zap-Map. Research shows that there was a 52% increase in the number of charging devices in 2019 compared with 2018.

Within the overall growth of the public network, the number of ultra-rapid charge points has grown from 300 units to 800, and contactless bank card accessible charge points have also risen from 300 to approximately 1,000 through 2019.Tom Lusher Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said:"Alongside this encouraging growth in EV charge points, 2019 also witnessed a range of new market entrants, such as IONITY and Fastned. Although these networks are small at present, there is room to grow."The rollout of devices that enable contactless payment is particularly positive as it is providing EV drivers with a version of network interoperability via ad-hoc payments that allow e-mobility to increase. This is particularly beneficial to fleet operators, who need access to a range of networks."The scale of the network at present highlights the need to further advance the rollout of contactless payment systems, thereby giving more businesses confidence that their fleet can operate as normal when running on electricity. New investment from European market players may also improve the situation through new business models that emphasise convenience and usability, which is currently more advanced in Europe."