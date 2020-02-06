How to use energy optimisation to reduce energy costs and drive growth

The energy grid is evolving. No longer are a few large power plants pushing energy to consumers in a singular direction. The increase of connected devices, reliance on energy to power our technology and broad adoption of Distributed Energy Solutions is changing the shape of our energy grid. Leading businesses are finding opportunity in this shifting landscape.



Businesses are starting to use energy in new and innovative ways to take control and drive their vision forward. Advancements in energy generation technology and innovation demand flexibility software are enabling companies to use energy more effectively, which in turn, provides more resilience and ensures that profits are predictable.Distributed Energy Solutions provide reliable backup energy when needed and can be used as revenue generators when not. On-site generation and energy storage assets can be used to participate in Demand Side Response programmes, in which businesses earn revenue by increasing or decreasing energy consumption to support the needs of the grid. They can also be used to manage cost through Demand Side Management efforts, in which businesses shift power consumption at times of high costs or grid demand in order to control energy costs.The multi-directional flow of energy from both central and distributed resources, aggregated and managed digitally, is called a Virtual Power Plant (VPP). In a VPP, multiple sources of energy production, storage and consumption are managed digitally, controlling them remotely and in an automated fashion that allows for real-time balancing of the energy grid. This results in reduced end-user energy costs and a balanced grid, but also an increase in the use of sustainably, locally sourced energy when possible, decreasing the amount of carbon produced through traditional means of energy generation.The white paper explores:• How the energy landscape is evolving• What this means for UK businesses• The five key steps to implement energy optimisation solutions• How Centrica Business Solutions can help