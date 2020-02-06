SEIA Recommits to Sustainability With 3Degrees Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and 3Degrees Group, Inc. (3Degrees) today announced that they're entering a partnership to offset electricity use and greenhouse gas emissions associated with SEIA's events and operations.



As part of a two-year agreement, 3Degrees will provide SEIA with 235 Green-e® Certified solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs) and 835 registered and verified carbon offsets annually. This will cover SEIA's approximate office and event electricity usage as well as all emissions associated with SEIA staff travel and event attendee travel each year."We have a responsibility to practice what we preach," said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO. "As the solar industry cuts CO2 emissions by 81 million metric tons a year, its main advocacy group should maintain a commitment to corporate sustainability, and our partnership with 3Degrees will help us do that."The solar energy generation SEIA supports avoids 166 metric tons of CO2 annually. This is equivalent to taking 35 cars off the road for a year. The carbon offset projects SEIA supports have a greenhouse gas reduction benefit equivalent to an additional 177 cars driven for a year or over 93,000 gallons of gasoline consumed."We are thrilled to partner with SEIA, which is on the forefront of accelerating the development and adoption of solar energy across the country," said 3Degrees CEO Steve McDougal. "3Degrees seeks to support all organizations taking urgent action on climate change, and SEIA's commitment to advancing solar energy is perfectly aligned with our mission."In 2018 and 2019, SEIA partnered with WGL Energy on a similar partnership for SRECs and carbon offsets.This partnership is part of SEIA's Sustainability Initiative, which promotes sustainable practices throughout the organization and focuses on reducing the carbon and environmental footprint of our daily office operations.For more information, visit www.seia.org/sustainability.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2020, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.About 3Degrees:3Degrees exists for one simple reason - to make it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. As a certified B Corporation, we provide renewable energy and emission reduction solutions to global Fortune 500 companies, utilities and other organizations that want to join the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team has deep expertise in sustainability consulting, environmental markets, renewable energy and carbon project development, and utility renewable energy programs. Together with our customers, 3Degrees helps develop and implement creative solutions that ensure environmental integrity and make good business sense. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and Richmond, Virginia. Learn more at 3degrees.com.