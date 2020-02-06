THE SMARTER E EUROPE: START-UPS ARE DRIVING THE NEW ENERGY WORLD

Munich/Pforzheim, February 6, 2020 - The smarter E Europe is the continent's largest platform for the energy industry and the ideal place for start-ups to present their innovative products and solutions. There, they can forge contacts with established companies and investors, create business relationships with national and international energy experts and find suitable employees for their own businesses. Four exhibitions are set to take place simultaneously at the innovation hub from June 17 to 19, 2020: Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power. These exhibitions cover the entire value chain of the energy industry, and therefore not only showcase the entire spectrum of sector coupling, but also offer the perfect exhibition space for each and every start-up.



Europe's largest platform for the energy industry gives start-ups the opportunity to meet the industry's key decision makers and boost the long-term visibility of their companies thanks to the many opportunities for networking and forging contacts. There are three exhibition packages on offer.The wide range of services offered at The smarter E Europe attracts a large number of young companies from across the entire spectrum of the new energy world. It is therefore unsurprising that the representation of start-ups and their innovations on-site is also huge. These range from floating solar module solutions from Profloating B.V. to the device invented at GIPSA-lab Grenoble INP in France that can thermodynamically measure lithium-ion batteries to the novel extraction source for highly efficient heat pump technology developed by Synergetiker GmbH in Germany, and that's not to mention the fully electric small good transport vehicle created by Germany's EVUM Motors GmbH.Free presentation opportunities for start-upsBusiness Speed Dating gives start-ups the opportunity to establish business relationships with national and international energy experts and find suitable project partners and investors in the form of eight-minute "speed dating" slots. At the exhibitor evening following the first day of the exhibition, start-ups will have the opportunity to make contact with major players from all over the world over refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere. Although spots are limited, the Founders' Breakfast on the third day of the exhibition is the ideal place to network with other founders and is also free of charge.In addition, start-ups can apply to hold a ten-minute presentation in the Start-up Arena, giving them the chance to acquire new customers and increase their reach and visibility. Competing for The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD is a particularly appealing way to stand out. These awards honor the innovative products and projects of companies that have played a key role in the success of the new energy world. In 2019, the start-ups mondas GmbH and Raycatch Ltd. were proud winners of an award who can already look back on the positive effects they have experienced since then. Efrat Ofman, Head of Marketing at Raycatch, says that the award had an impact on the number of visitors to the company's booth, among other things. "Our exhibition in the Start-Up Pavilion proved very popular, and we received even more visitors to our booth after winning the Intersolar AWARD. For start-ups, the investment is definitely worth it, and we look forward to taking part in future Intersolar Europe exhibitions."Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power, will take place from June 17 to 19, 2020, at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de/enThe smarter E EuropeThe smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently connected concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world," The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for over 28 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. It focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, and solutions for integrating renewable energies.ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place for the seventh time in 2020, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.At EM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings, the spotlight is on professional energy customers - with their demand for efficient energy technologies, intelligent control systems and energy savings - and the key concepts underpinning the energy transition in industry and the building sector.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: http://www.thesmartere.de/enThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).