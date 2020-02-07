GivePower Takes Home Top Honor on Global Stage for its Innovative, Solar-Powered Water Farm Technology

GivePower took home top honor on the global stage, receiving the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award for its Solar Water Farm technology. The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to encourage research institutions, individuals, and innovators from around the world to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity that use solar power. The UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia oversees the award, which has three main categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Research and Development Award, and the Innovative Individual Award. GivePower took first place for Innovative Small Projects Award.



For Founder, Chairman, and CEO Hayes Barnard, who accepted this award in Dubai on behalf of GivePower, a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, this award represents a growing awareness of the water crisis on a global level, and the support needed to create innovative solutions that can save lives. With the help and support of the UAE Water Aid Foundation, GivePower will be able to continue deploying Solar Water Farms for people in critical need of access to clean drinking water.GivePower, received the 1st place award for innovative projects for their containerized, solar-powered water desalination and purification technology that can be rapidly deployed in coastal regions around the world suffering from a shortage of clean water. These Solar Water Farms can operate 24 hours a day, utilizing battery storage technology, and are housed in 20-foot shipping containers. Capable of transforming as much as 70,000 liters of brackish or saltwater into clean, healthy drinking water every day. With this new, sustainable clean water source, coastal communities will see a dramatic drop in waterborne diseases, and are empowered with greater health and economic opportunities.The event featured ten honorees from eight different countries, with GivePower being the sole winner from the U.S. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the event and personally distributed the awards."We are honored and deeply grateful to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the recognition, support, and their tireless dedication to helping humanity overcome water scarcity," said Hayes Barnard, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of GivePower."Three of every ten people in the world face life-threatening water scarcity challenges as the global water crisis keeps growing at an alarming rate. The world's innovators and leaders must unite to tackle this serious problem together. The people of the United Arab Emirates, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, understand this and remain determined with urgency to solve this problem."About GivePowerGivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world. GivePower uses solar energy and storage technologies to deliver the most essential community services to the developing world. GivePower has helped power some of the economically poorest countries, including communities across more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.