Leading Industry Associations in Korea and U.S. Strengthen Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Collaboration with Memorandum of Understanding

Today, two leading fuel cell and hydrogen energy trade associations representing the United States and the Republic of Korea entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pledging to increase collaboration to further advance the collective industry around the world.



Morry Markowitz, President of the U.S.-based Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) and Chairman Moon Jae-do of Korea's Hydrogen Convergence Alliance (H2Korea) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at FCHEA's office in Washington, DC. The MoU outlines different areas of cooperation, including information-sharing, codes and standards advancement, message development, and encouraging growth of the fuel cell industry and expansion of hydrogen supply."Given the vast international interest and investment in fuel cell and hydrogen technologies, this partnership between two national associations is an important step the industry needs to keep momentum moving forward in existing markets while expanding to new sectors," said Mr. Markowitz.Mr. Moon Jae-do said, "The MoU is very meaningful at a time that Korean companies are expanding their joint investment in the U.S. fuel cell and hydrogen markets." He also expected the MoU to serve as a steppingstone to promote cooperation in the hydrogen industry between the two countries.The two organizations represent some of the world's largest industry players in the public and private sector and span the full global supply chain. This includes - automakers, fuel cell stack and system manufacturers, industrial gas companies, electrolyzer and hydrogen fueling companies, component suppliers, service providers, and more.The full MoU is available online at www.fchea.org/s/H2KoreaMOU.pdf.