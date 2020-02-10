REGISTRATION OPEN FOR ALL-ENERGY AND CO-LOCATED DCARBONISE

The countdown to the 20th All-Energy, and the co-located Dcarbonise 2020, has begun in earnest with just 93 days to go before the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference opens.



The duo of events will be held at Glasgow's SEC on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 May. Free registration for all elements of the two-day event is now open at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com for all with relevant business/professional interests. There is seamless access between both exhibitions and all the conference streams and all exhibitors and visitors to both events are invited to the traditional Giant Networking Evening.Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director, Energy, Marine and Rotorcraft at Reed Exhibitions, who own and organise the duo of events, explained: "Being held just six months before the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, and at the same venue, our duo of events will point the way with the emphasis in the conference programmes for both featuring the pathway to the net-zero emissions. Indeed, the response to our Call for Papers was over-whelming, with decarbonisation and the net-zero challenge featuring repeatedly in submissions."All-Energy focuses on its renewable power heritage with a large exhibition hall packed with innovative solutions for the challenges facing every sort of renewable energy development at home and overseas. Exhibitor levels are well ahead of the 2019 figure at this stage ensuring that, as ever, the buzz, the enthusiasm and the sense of business being done will be tangible."Dcarbonise, with its strap line ‘a carbon-neutral future stars here', is Scotland's only dedicated event for low-carbon built environment and transport solutions. Sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland, it is aligned to the Scottish Government's Energy Efficient Scotland programme."Dcarbonise focuses on the solutions and advice needed to improve the energy efficiency of existing buildings and generating low carbon heat," he added. "Naturally low carbon transport is also under the Dcarbonise banner, with a display of low carbon vehicles and smart transport technologies, including an ‘arrive and drive' facility where visitors can test drive low carbon vehicles."Packed conferences for both eventsThe All-Energy conference will feature streams or sessions on all forms of renewable energy (on- and offshore wind; solar; marine renewable energy; bioenergy - biomass, biogas, biofuel and energy from waste; and hydropower) as well as energy systems, hydrogen with an increase in the number of sessions as it powers up the energy agenda, the grid, energy storage, finance and funding, community and local energy and much more.Energy efficiency in the built environment, low carbon heat, low carbon transport (in the Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream), smart and sustainable cities, decarbonisation of industry including CCS and CCUS, and ‘the net-zero challenge' all appear under the Dcarbonise conference ‘umbrella'.Innovate UK and UK Innovation and Research (UKRI) will play a key part in both events and throughout the conference. The full conference programmes for both events will be launched in early March."We have more exhibition show floor theatres than ever before, they benefit from being in the heart of the busy event" Jonathan Heastie said. "The path to net zero, offshore wind, marine renewable energy, community and local energy, energy efficiency, low carbon heat, energy storage/ hydrogen all have dedicated theatres for either one or both days."Innovation will figure prominently in all of them, thanks to input from UKRI and Innovate UK and through The Research and Innovation Hub Theatre will provide insight into the innovative work being done, in partnership with industry, within universities.Looking back - and further informationTotal attendance at All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2019 was 7,871 - including the First Minister of Scotland, the Scottish Energy Minister and over 600 other speakers over the two days.All-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste ScotlandThe Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom