Mastering Wind Power



8 - 10 July 2020, Singapore

Overview
A comprehensive, up-to-date and business-focused roadmap to success in delivering wind power growth, today and tomorrow.

Attendees will leave with an excellent understanding of all the key factors facing wind power developers and investors, from resource assessment and energy production complexities, through project development and planning challenges, to financial returns and risks.

The course schedule is designed to be highly participative, including time to work in groups to apply and illustrate the learning points throughout the course. To do so, attendees will utilise online tools, wind resource datasets, energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with structured discussions on key planning and market environment considerations.

In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, these illustrative exercises are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore deliberately made accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken - over much longer periods! - by experienced engineers and technical teams.

Course Highlights
- Learn from global experiences in wind power project development
- Understand unique properties of wind resource, and how these feed into financial risk analysis
- Gain a business-focused, up-to-date perspective on current and emerging wind technology innovations and project delivery best practices
- Analyse and discuss practical and project delivery risks facing wind power projects, including key stakeholder engagements
- Get hands-on with a financial model to better understand financial risks and returns for wind power projects
- Compare and contrast the unique extra costs and complexities of offshore wind projects with those onshore

Who Should Attend
- Renewable power project developers
- Power plant owners and operators (utilities and IPPs)
- Transmission/Distribution system operators
- Policymakers and policy advisors
- Investors, including commercial and development banks, venture capital and private equity
- Vendors & EPC contractors
- Large energy users
- Commercial energy-sector services suppliers (law, insurance etc.)

Teaching Methodology
The agenda will combine presented materials with plenty of opportunity for Q&A, interactive discussions, and the use of quantitative models to illustrate key learning points. Current market examples and data are utilised wherever helpful.