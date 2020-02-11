SolarEdge Intensifying Activity in the Japanese Market with Receipt of JET Certification

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today that its award-winning single phase inverter with HD-Wave technology received JET certification (Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratory). Specifically designed to comply with Japanese market requirements, the inverter is now available for low-voltage commercial and residential PV installations. The JET certification extends for five years and covers the new anti-islanding function requirements for multiple inverters and reactive power oscillation suppression.



More Headlines Articles

With a long-term commitment to the Japanese market, SolarEdge has opened a technical and testing center in Yokohama that evaluates the grid protection function of SolarEdge inverters according to JEC9701 and JET certification test methods.SolarEdge's JET certified 5.5kW single phase inverter with HD-Wave technology has increased power density, record-breaking 99% weighted efficiency, and a competitively small size and weight, at only 12.3kg. The inverter has a 0.95 power factor, supports up to 200% oversizing for increased production, and features SolarEdge's built-in SafeDC™ for enhanced safety."SolarEdge is dedicated to growing our footprint in the Japanese PV market and we aim to support the country in its local transition to solar energy by introducing innovative and safe PV solutions. As part of this effort, we are pleased to offer our JET-certified inverter with HD-Wave technology to the PV market in Japan," stated Daniel Huber, SolarEdge's Vice President and General Manager of Japan and Australia. "The opening of a new technical evaluation center will further this effort by enabling us to more quickly bring new solutions to market."Information regarding the JET certified inverter can be found at: https://www.solaredge.com/ja/solutions/residential. SolarEdge will present the JET-certified inverter at PV Expo Tokyo on February 26-28 in booth B220 as part of its smart solar energy offering. To learn more about SolarEdge's residential and low voltage commercial inverters or to set up a meeting at PV Expo Tokyo, please contact SolarEdge at 045-345-8410 or Japan-info@solaredge.comAbout SolarEdge:SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com/ja