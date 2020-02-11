Switch2 reaches finals of Network Awards
Switch2 Energy has reached the finals of the Network Awards, which celebrate the achievements of organisations that are reshaping the future sustainable energy system.
The heat network specialist has been shortlisted for the Data Project of the Year Award in recognition of its Switch2 Optimise big data analytics platform.
This digital solution is transforming efficiency across UK district heating schemes, where it is delivering energy savings of 35% - resulting in dramatic cost and carbon reductions.
Optimise uses smart technology to connect plant equipment and sensors with internet feeds and CCTV - accessing live metering and BEMS data to improve heat network efficiency. It deploys learning algorithms for smart control of system flow and demand requirements, which are key to efficient operation.
The single web-based system can manage single or multiple heat networks, applying tools normally associated with large commercial and public energy systems. It gives developers, heat scheme operators and housing managers real time, fully transparent access to network performance.
Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2 Energy said: "The Network Awards judges are seeking the innovative 'big data' solutions that can produce efficiency and customer service gains, cost reductions and sustainability improvements. Our Optimise platform is delivering impressive results on all of these objectives and we are very proud to be recognised for our achievements."
The award winners will be announced on 17 March at a ceremony in Birmingham.
