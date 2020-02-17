PlugVolt and Bio-Logic Science Instruments to Present Three Webinar Tutorial Series on EIS Measurements for Energy Storage - What, How and Why?

San Diego, CA -- February 17, 2020 -- PlugVolt, a leader in delivering interactive online webinars and seminar events to promote global development efforts in advancing energy storage technologies, is proud to offer a three course webinar tutorial with Bio-Logic Science Instruments on EIS Measurements for Energy Storage - What, How and Why?



EIS consists of measuring the impedance of a system, as a function of frequency of the applied modulation. It gives access to the dynamic electrochemical behavior of batteries.In this tutorial, during the first course attendees will get to learn the basics of EIS: what are the principles of this method, and which information it can give about the studied system. The second course will cover the subject of the measurement itself, how it is carried out, and present guidelines and tools to set the right parameters, to ensure that the EIS measurements are reliable and free from artifacts. The third and final course will present a non-exhaustive review of EIS results taken from the literature, and obtained on various energy storage systems such as intercalation batteries (LFP, LCO, NiCd, NiMH, etc.), lead-acid batteries, redox flow batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, etc. When relevant, a comparison with results obtained with DC methods will also be provided.This online webinar series can be accessed globally from any computer with a reliable and high-speed internet connection.Course 1: Basics of Electrochemical Impedance SpectroscopyMarch 11, 2020 - 10 a.m. EDT (USA) | Duration = 1 hourCourse 2: How to Perform Good and Reliable EIS MeasurementsMarch 25, 2020 - 10 a.m. EDT (USA) | Duration = 1 hourCourse 3: Application Examples in Energy Storage Taken From The LiteratureApril 08, 2020 - 10 a.m. EDT (USA) | Duration = 1 hourAll webinar presentations will be made by Dr. Nicolas Murer - Product Manager and Applications Engineer at BioLogic SAS, France.PDF copies of all presentations will be sent to attendees after the respective courses. Audio-video recordings will also be available to interested parties who are unable to participate in some or all of the live presentation sessions.To read more information about course abstracts, speaker biography, and to register, please visit https://plugvolt.com/webinars/About PlugVoltPlugVolt is involved in the business of promoting and fostering joint development efforts in advancing battery and alternative energy storage technologies. PlugVolt offers business consultation services, information services, and custom training (online & onsite) services to the energy storage industry. The routine online webinar sessions and seminar events focus on core technical issues and commercial aspects, as well as market forecasts, for batteries and energy storage systems used in advanced automotive, stationary storage, medical, military, consumer, industrial, smart grid/utility, and alternative energy and power generation segments. More information is available at www.plugvolt.com.