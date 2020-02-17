Solis Launches Residential Storage Hybrid Inverter into US Solar Market
The Solis storage inverter combines top-of-class 98.4% efficiency with a wide product range and dynamic MPPTs to generate higher yield and stronger ROI for residential customers.
Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, is releasing its energy storage inverter to U.S. homeowners. The Smart Home Solis Solution incorporates single-phase string technology into an intelligent hybrid platform to support maximum self-consumption, safely and reliably.
"Designed for flexibility and performance, our new hybrid storage inverter brings industry-defining efficiency to solar-plus-storage systems," says Natascha Hood, Ginlong Director of Residential Sales. "The Solis storage inverter combines top-of-class 98.4% efficiency with a wide product range (5 to 10kW) and dynamic MPPT (2 MPPTs with 4 DC inputs) to generate higher yield and stronger ROI for residential customers."
Customers can maximize their self-consumption with flexible operating modes such as time-of-use and off-grid backup, enabling smart time shifting to leverage TOU schedules and optimize energy use.
UPS-ensured backup and smart EMS functions are among the latest safety components that protect homes and let homeowners glide through blackouts safely and reliably. The inverter includes a built-in Sunspec MLRSD signal transmitter and is ready for NEC 2017-2020 versions.
The Solis hybrid inverter enclosure is completely sealed with built-in AC/DC wiring box and ATS. Hybrid capabilities such as export values and battery configurations can be programmed through the inverter's large color LCD. Additional advantages include streamlined O&M through remote monitoring using our 24-hour intelligent energy management system.
Compatible with LG Home RESU and other 120V-500V lithium batteries, the Solis hybrid inverter helps households maximize their PV energy and lock in energy savings.
About Ginlong Technologies
Established in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its Solis inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, go to ginlong.com.
