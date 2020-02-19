11th Edition of International Conference on Biofuels & Bioenergy
Biofuels 2020 has been contributing successfully to the global scientific research field. 11th Edition of international Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy was held during March 23-24, 2020 at London, Uk with the theme "Explore the Recent Innovations to Emphasize the Future of Biofuels and Bioenergy ". Active participation of Scientists, Engineers, Researchers, Students and Leaders from the fields of Biofuels , Bioenergy, Production of Biofuels, Biomass, and Bioethanol is highly appreciated and made this event a blast.
Theme: Explore the Recent Innovations to Emphasize the Future of Biofuels and Bioenergy
Chemical Engineering team inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 11th Edition International Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy during March 23-24, 2020 at London, UK with a motto to Explore Innovations in Biofuels 2020
The gathering will address sustainable developments in the area of Biofuels Research, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in Biofuels Research Trials. Biofuels 2020 will be the best venue for academicians, researchers and interested parties to discuss proposals and advancements in Biofuels Conduct.
Biofuels 2020 Conference will encourage Young Researcher's Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award' is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.
The important tracks that are part of Biofuels 2020 includes Advanced biofuels, Second generation biofuels, Thermochemical routes, Syngas from biomass, Bioenergy, Bioenergy conversion, Bioenergy applications, Renewable energy, Gasification and pyrolysis, Production and supply of bio methane, Advanced solid biofuels, Biogas, Biomass, co-combustion and gasification, Generation of bioalcohols, Lignocellulosic biomass, Valorisation of biomass waste streams, Thermochemical transformations of biomass, Industrial waste biomass, Biomass challenges, Renewable Energy, Energy efficiency, Integrated biorefinery, Biorefinery systems, Bioethanol, Bioethanol production from waste vegetables, Bioalcohol from algae, Bioethanol as automobile fuel, Biodiesel, Production of biodiesel, Algal biodiesel, Biodiesel to hydrogen cell power, Aviation Biofuels, Biobased jet fuel, Cost reduction policies, Algal Biofuels, Cyanobacterial biofuels production, Algal bio sequestration, Advances in biofuel production ,Commercialization of algae biofuels, Wastewater based algae biofuels production, Nanotechnology in Biofuels.
