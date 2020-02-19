11th Edition of International Conference on Biofuels & Bioenergy

11th Edition International Conference on



Biofuels and BioenergyTheme: Explore the Recent Innovations to Emphasize the Future of Biofuels and BioenergyConference Brochure | Submit Abstract | Scientific SessionsChemical Engineering team inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 11th Edition International Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy during March 23-24, 2020 at London, UK with a motto to Explore Innovations in Biofuels 2020The gathering will address sustainable developments in the area of Biofuels Research, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in Biofuels Research Trials. Biofuels 2020 will be the best venue for academicians, researchers and interested parties to discuss proposals and advancements in Biofuels Conduct.Biofuels 2020 Conference will encourage Young Researcher's Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award' is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.The important tracks that are part of Biofuels 2020 includes Advanced biofuels, Second generation biofuels, Thermochemical routes, Syngas from biomass, Bioenergy, Bioenergy conversion, Bioenergy applications, Renewable energy, Gasification and pyrolysis, Production and supply of bio methane, Advanced solid biofuels, Biogas, Biomass, co-combustion and gasification, Generation of bioalcohols, Lignocellulosic biomass, Valorisation of biomass waste streams, Thermochemical transformations of biomass, Industrial waste biomass, Biomass challenges, Renewable Energy, Energy efficiency, Integrated biorefinery, Biorefinery systems, Bioethanol, Bioethanol production from waste vegetables, Bioalcohol from algae, Bioethanol as automobile fuel, Biodiesel, Production of biodiesel, Algal biodiesel, Biodiesel to hydrogen cell power, Aviation Biofuels, Biobased jet fuel, Cost reduction policies, Algal Biofuels, Cyanobacterial biofuels production, Algal bio sequestration, Advances in biofuel production ,Commercialization of algae biofuels, Wastewater based algae biofuels production, Nanotechnology in Biofuels.Biofuels 2020 is comprised of 20 designed to offer comprehensive sessions that address current issue. For more scientific sessions and abstract submission, please visit: https://biofuels.euroscicon.com/call-for-abstractsThe Abstracts that are accepted for presentation are published in the proceedings of the Journals like Journal of Archives in Chemical Research, Journal of trends in Green Chemistry, Journal of Organic & Inorganic chemistry Grab the opportunity to participate by registering through flowing link: https://biofuels.euroscicon.com/registrationFor further details, please contact:Lenora Twain| Conference ManagerBiofuels 2020What's App: +44 1753260159E: biofuelsmeetings2020@gmail.com