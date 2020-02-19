KiloVault Unveils HAB Deep-Cycle Battery

Boxborough, Massachusetts (February 19, 2020)​ - ​KiloVault​, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, this week unveiled the new HAB series​ of wall-mount energy storage systems. Designed for trouble-free mounting, the HAB provides a 7.5kWh battery in a single unit. Up to 14 units can be wired in parallel to provide up to 3.3mWh of storage per month.



More Headlines Articles

The HAB can sustain continuous charging at up to 120A, and continuous discharging up to 150A, with a peak discharge of 500A for up to 3 seconds. The HAB 7.5 can charge at temperatures between 32°F - 113°F, and discharge at an even greater range, from -4°F - 140°F.Because lithium iron phosphate (​LiFePO4​) technology is neither subject to the thermal run-away issues that other lithium technologies may experience, nor the dangerous off-gassing associated with lead-acid batteries, a HAB is safe to store in your home or garage. This is an excellent and cost-effective way to keep your batteries sheltered, and at operating temperature. In addition, a HAB does not require regular watering, desulphating, or equalizing, making for an incredibly safe and low-maintenance battery.The HAB series is compatible with any 48-volt inverter, and can store power from a variety of sources. Each HAB contains a non-toxic, thermally stable ​LiFePO4 ​battery with UL1642-certified cells.With built-in WiFi and the convenient HAB iT app on iOS and Android, monitoring your battery health and performance is easier than ever. The HAB is designed for a long and productive life - after 4000 cycles at 80% depth-of-discharge, a HAB will retain 80% or more of its original 7.5kWh storage capacity. This means a lower cost/kWh cycle over the life of the system - giving customers the best value for their storage capacity investment. KiloVault backs the HAB with a 7.5-year warranty.For more information, including the HAB series data sheet and installation manual, visit KiloVault's HAB product page at ​https://kilovault.com/kilovault-hab-series/​.About KiloVaultKiloVault® is dedicated to providing innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. They design, market, and sell energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at ​https://kilovault.com/​ or call Toll Free (888) 218-5924.