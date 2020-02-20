Array Technologies introduces RapidClamp for single-bolt module installation in 11 seconds

Albuquerque, NM - 20 February 2020 - Array Technologies, market leaders in single-axis solar tracking, has announced the launch of RapidClamp™, a patent pending single-bolt PV module clamp technology which drastically decreases solar module installation times.



"The innovative RapidClamp™ greatly improves module installation times for EPCs installing First Solar Series 6™ modules on DuraTrack single-axis solar trackers. It's as simple as Set, Click, Clamp," states Lucas Creasy, vice president of engineering at Array Technologies. "Our team has achieved an installation record of 11 seconds per module, this further enhances our commitment to provide the lowest LCOE to our customers."RapidClamp™ benefits:• Fast, simple three-step module installation: Set, Click, Clamp.• Error-proof auto-alignment of modules.• Pre-assembled module clamp minimizes on-site assembly.• Provides a reliable mounting system with integrated electrical bond.• The patent pending single-bolt clamp offers no-slip octagonal torque tube clamping.• Eliminates gaps between modules or protrusions above the module for simplified cleaning operations and maximum row density.Array has been a long-time collaborator with First Solar, having shipped over 1.2 GW of trackers utilizing First Solar modules. In cooperation with engineers at First Solar, Array has adapted the proven time-saving single-bolt module clamp to leverage First Solar's Series 6™ modules with its innovative SpeedSlotTM mounting feature. With the tightening of one single bolt on Array's patent pending RapidClampTM, technicians can install First Solar's Series 6 solar modules on DuraTrack® HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers more quickly than with previous-generation clamp technology. Next-generation RapidClamp™ technology securely installs on Array's utility-grade, no-slip octagonal torque beam to ensure instantaneous and error-free panel alignment in all directions.About Array TechnologiesArray Technologies, Inc. is a leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array helps to maximize project returns. As the chosen tracker for more than 30 GW years of energy production, Array's products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over three decades. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.