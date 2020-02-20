Schneider Electric’s hybrid inverter Conext™ XW Pro gains HECO listing for the Hawaii market

-Schneider Electric’s XW Pro Solar + Storage solution enables & optimizes self consumption and provides backup power when the grid goes down. End users and installers can remotely monitor and control their installation using Schneider Electric’s cloud-based Insight 2 application with advanced data security. -The XW Pro customers can participate in HECO’s Self-Supply and NEM Plus programs -Conext™ XW Pro hybrid inverter is compatible with HECO grid requirements specified in Rule 14H

Burnaby, BC - February 20, 2020 - Schneider Electric Solar, the solar business division of Schneider Electric, has announced a significant milestone for their latest hybrid inverter, Conext™ XW Pro, with the recent inclusion to the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) Qualified Equipment List for Grid Support Utility Interactive Inverters and Controllers.



More Headlines Articles

Since the launch of Conext™ XW Pro inverter/charger in early 2019, Schneider Electric has been continually expanding its utility interconnect approvals, and HECO's Rule 14H is the latest addition of the grid code compliance. The XW Pro is now compliant withIEEE 2030.5 for utility and virtual power plant interoperability,IEEE 1547, UL 1741 SA, Rule 21, and HECO Rule 14H for utility interconnections in United States,PREPA approval for Puerto Rico, andCSA 107.1 for CanadaHawaii has embraced solar due to the island's high electricity costs and an abundance of sunshine. The state has one of the highest per-capita rates of solar power in the US, with a goal of 100 percent renewables by 2045. The recent report shows that 19 percent of residential customers in Hawaiian Electric's five-island service territory are using rooftop solar, up from 18 percent in 2018."The XW Pro Solar + Storage solution brings Schneider Electric's decade of experience in high quality and reliable residential energy storage solutions to Hawaii installers and homeowners," says Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Marketing, Research & Development, Schneider Electric Solar Business. "Conext™ XW Pro's high overload power rating and integrated high speed transfer switch provide seamless and reliable backup power when the grid goes down. With the HECO Rule 14H certification, the XW Pro customers can export excess energy to the grid under HECO Self-Supply and NEM Plus programs. The XW Pro's compatibility with multiple battery technologies allows solar installers to design flexible systems based on the homeowners' needs."Schneider Electric also offers robust solar + storage monitoring and configuration with advanced data security for homeowners and installers alike. The system performance is accessible from anywhere on laptops or via the mobile app. Installers will take advantage of features such as multi-site management and remote firmware upgrade.About Schneider ElectricAt Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.www.se.com