Trimark Operations Center Announces Advanced Alerting System for Utility-Scale Solar Sites

Visit https://trimarkassoc.com/ for further information

Checks if equipment is online and operating correctly in real-time for quicker issue resolution eliminating costly site visits

02/21/20, 06:02 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

Trimark Associates, Inc., a leading provider of SCADA, metering, and energy storage technology solutions for the electric power industry, announces that the Trimark Operations Center's (TOC) advanced alerting system now can continually determine if devices are online and operating correctly. Using Trimark's proprietary Remote Monitor application, the TOC monitors and checks the status of any device that is being polled by Trimark's data gateway or SCADA system, such as revenue meters and MET stations. In addition, the system can issue alerts, such as when CAISO loses its connection. This advanced capability with additional logic per system helps to eliminate false-positives and enables the TOC to easily determine if the issue is a telemetry issue or not.


"Now that the TOC can easily distinguish between telemetry errors and device failures - such as broken hardware or rogue devices overloaded with data requests - the TOC can more rapidly diagnose the problem, nailing down the root of the issue and eliminating the need to send someone to site," stated Tom Short, TOC Director. "When your O&M has your back, you're a happy camper. And with these new and improved [monitoring] capabilities, the TOC will always have your back."

The TOC provides comprehensive customer support services to troubleshoot and solve equipment issues, even if Trimark did not install the equipment. TOC's wide range of PV site O&M services includes preventive maintenance, performance management and analytics, data management services, and more. The TOC team manages over 350 annual service agreement contracts for solar sites throughout the U.S.

About Trimark

Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products, engineering, and customer support services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance

02/21/20, 06:02 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

RBI Solar - Dahlia Has You Covered

RBI Solar - Dahlia Has You Covered

What if you could maximize the Ground Coverage Ratio (GCR) on your next project and not have to worry about the complicated variables that come with a tracker system? With a low tilt and clearance design, Dahlia® has the highest GCR of any fixed-tilt system in the marketplace. The system is available in three tilt options (7.5, 10 and 12.5 degrees) and designed to accommodate any sized PV module. The lightweight system is engineered with fewer components, several of which are shipped to job sites pre-assembled. This design feature reduces freight costs and rapidly trims the amount of on-site installation time required to complete construction. Maximizing PV coverage on a site can lead to an increase of production, which creates greater financial return for project owners. Over 100 MW of Dahlia® projects have been deployed across the United States, in regions of variable snow and wind loads. How much can Dahlia® cover and save you on your next project?
More Products
Feature Your Product