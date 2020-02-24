AWEA Wind Project O&M and Safety Conference 2020
Natural Power will be at AWEA Wind Project O&M and Safety Conference which takes place at the Hotel Del Corondo, California, on February 26 and 27, 2020.
Come and say hello at booth #404.
Jim Adams, President of North American Operations at Natural Power, will be involved with two sessions at the conference:
- Evolving Methods for Proactive Blade Maintenance: Thursday, February 27
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM (Moderating)
- Shifting Winds for Wind Project Operations - An Owner's Perspective: Thursday, February 27, 3:45 PM - 5:00 PM (Speaking)
In the United States, there are now more than 56, 000 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 100 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy in the ground, and 22 GW expected offshore by 2030. This impressive growth, coupled with leaps in technology, has renewable energy companies looking at their operating assets for profits.
What does this mean for operations during the 2020s? Larger turbines, advances in storage and predictive maintenance are the types of technology trends that have the potential, if done right, to create more efficiencies and more reliable energy. A successful wind project requires more than top-notch technology; its most important asset are the people who maintain the projects.
The AWEA Operations & Maintenance and Safety Conference is where the industry comes together to recognize unique challenges and identify solutions in four main sectors: health and safety, O&M, workforce training and development, and quality assurance. Find out more about the conference, register to attend and plan your visit here https://www.awea.org/conferences/awea-wind-project-o-m-and-safety-conference
If you'd like to pre-arrange a meeting with the team, please contact sayhello@naturalpower.com
