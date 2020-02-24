Natural Power advises Gresham House on solar deal

During the acquisition process, Natural Power provided technical due diligence and energy yield assessment services.



More Headlines Articles

Silvia Raineri, Solar PV consultant at Natural Power, said: "We are delighted to have been involved in this project supporting Gresham House's acquisition of one of the first subsidy-free solar plants in the UK. After a number of years of low activity, the UK is back on the global solar map and many subsidy-free projects are expected to be developed, not only supported by Power Purchase Agreements but also fully merchant projects."Construction of the asset, which sits across the Chiltern Main railway line adjacent to Ilmer Grid substation, near Thame in Buckinghamshire, is underway. It is expected to start generating in March 2020.Wayne Cranstone, Investment Director, Gresham House New Energy, said: "We were thankful for Natural Power's professionalism and expertise throughout the process, as an experienced, independent third party. We look forward to working on future projects together."Natural Power's global due diligence team provides services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close. Find out more here https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/due-diligence/