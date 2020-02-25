Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contracts for Energy Industry



24 - 26 August 2020, SingaporeBook by 17 April and save up to $500OverviewToday, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects are uniquely challenging. Parties currently involved in large complex and fast-track EPC projects frequently suffer financial loss that could have been mitigated by effective contract management. Appropriate practical "know-how" of EPC contracts will improve your ability to take appropriate steps, or to obtain necessary advice, to minimise or manage such risks.This intensive workshop provides valuable insight into the rapidly evolving world of EPC contracts. It has been designed specifically for the professionals and management of energy industries and will be of particular interest to those with current or planned projects in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and the CIS.You will analyse an EPC contract, clause by clause, focusing on your challenges in international and domestic projects. This unique interactive master class discusses the key issues in EPC contracts which are relevant for lenders, sponsors and borrowers in international construction projects and the keys to deliver successful projects.Course Highlights- Global and local legal and commercial framework in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and the CIS- Contract negotiation best practices- Tips on contractual risk mitigation- Contract financing and project structuring- Contractor relationship management- Clause-by-clause discussion based on an actual contract precedentBenefits of Attending- UNDERSTAND the current finance market for EPC contracts- MANAGE legal risks and environment for EPC contracts in the region- DISCOVER alternative procurement options for projects and the risks and opportunities associated with these options- DISTINGUISH new and effective contract negotiation strategies- ANALYSE the types of claims that may be made under EPC contracts and develop strategies to manage these claims- GAIN INSIGHTS into the best current dispute resolution options and the risks and costs associated with each optionFREE Takeaway3 detailed articles on EPC contract precedents containing discussions on:- EPCM & Alliancing Contracts- EPC contracts in the global market- FIDIC contract and the challenges faced by construction contractorsWho Should AttendCEOs, CXOs, Directors, Heads of Departments, Managers of:- Legal & Compliance- Contract- Project Development- Commercial- Project Finance- Procurement- Finance- Construction / Engineering- Planning- Investment / Funding- Plus anyone responsible for EPC projectsFrom cross industries including, but not limited to:- Government Authorities- Oil & Gas- Power & Renewables- Construction & Engineering- Banking & Financial Services- Commercial Law FirmsCourse CertificateUpon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Completion bearing the signatures from both the Course Director and the Course Organiser. This Certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.com/epcenergy