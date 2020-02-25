Renewable Power Purchase Agreements (RPPAs)



Emerging market economies urgently need to master the key techniques, models, and lessons learned for transforming to renewable generation while strengthening today's energy markets. These include the latest models in negotiating Renewable Power Purchase Agreements (RPPAs), and in designing and managing new competitive power markets, as well as attracting new private investments in renewable energy sources. Unlike past fossil-fuel based Independent Power Project (IPP) models that featured standardised take-or-pay contracts - today's renewable energy markets demand more innovative incentives to ensure clearer availability, better system reliability, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Across Asia, Governments need to structure clearer incentives for new private investments into renewable technologies including wind power, solar energy, bio-mass incineration and mini-hydro investments.This practical 3-day workshop will provide clear explanations of the new models of Renewable PPA risk allocation, of managing more competitive energy markets, and practical models for attracting new private investments into renewable energy, through a series of real case examples of PPA contracts, transactions, and markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.Benefits of Attending- Use best practices from international case studies of successful Renewable PPAs and avoid common pitfalls- Direct the legal design of Renewable PPAs based upon your own company's risk profile- Lead strategies for the design and regulation of new electricity markets to attract renewable private power investments- Develop clear incentives for bankable new private investments in renewable energy generation- Environmental & social impact mitigation techniques to structure sustainable private investments in renewable energy generation- Manage and oversee successful renewable power project finance transactionsWho Should Attend- Power developers & investors interested in renewable power investment opportunities- Energy ministry managers and policy makers- Commercial lenders and bankers financing investments in the energy sector- Power authority and energy corporation managers, directors, and board members- Lawyers, consultants, and transaction advisors in the private power investment market- Power project contractors, operators, and equipment suppliers- Energy regulatory body staff and commissioners- Competitive energy market regulators, managers, traders, and market makers- Energy sector consumers groups, NGOs, and alternative energy program managers