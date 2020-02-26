Alectris and Profergy to streamline solar portfolios in Australia with ACTIS ERP

Solar assets in Australia set to benefit from Alectris' innovative asset care software solution Alectris, the global asset care innovation provider for the solar industry, has collaborated with Profergy, a specialist integrator of software solutions for the renewable sector, to bring its ACTIS ERP product to the Australian market for the first time. With decades of software integration experience, Profergy will represent Alectris to provide sales and deployment of ACTIS ERP for local customers.

Australia is a pivotal region for renewable energy growth, as it shifts from a reliance on coal power to increasing market penetration from renewable energy including utility and domestic solar projects. But with new rules applied by the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) on transmission reliability and grid stability, there is increasing importance placed not only on being able to understand the performance and output of clean energy projects, but also the effective management of project compliance with evolving grid protocols.



ACTIS ERP, developed by Alectris, integrates all data and business process information into one place, providing a centralised hub for monitoring, ticketing and technical and financial asset management. The platform is used globally to automate crucial asset management activity, increasing efficiency and reducing costs across the board. As solar portfolios grow in Australia amidst new regulations, ACTIS scales with businesses to accommodate growing data and process needs."The Australian market offers a significant opportunity for renewables, but under recent regulatory change, there is short term pressure in ensuring that owners and operators run their assets in compliance with the latest rulings on performance reliability,"said Vassilis Papaeconomou, Managing Director of Alectris."We pride ourselves in consistently elevating the productivity of assets and streamlining processes, saving our customers both time and money""Originally developed to solve our own asset management needs across live project scenarios, we understand the crucial importance of operations and maintenance in the context of the wider project. With the added support of software specialist, Profergy, we are confident that the full benefits of ACTIS ERP will be realised for owner-operators."Matt Stubbs, CEO of Profergy, said:"Alectris' significant industry experience has grown into data and services, resulting in an exciting software platform. We are confident that ACTIS ERP will be of significant benefit to the Australian market, particularly considering the regional challenges. As experts in integrating digital solutions to support end-to-end project management, we are looking forward to rolling out this service to customers looking to transform their renewable business operations."About ACTIS ERPACTIS is the world's first Renewable Energy ERP that helps stakeholders (investors, asset managers, O&M service providers, subcontractors) during all stages of the lifecycle of a renewable asset (development, construction, operation) to manage efficiently and effectively the assets through a single platform.Visit: actiserp.comAbout AlectrisAlectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. With our integrated suite of operations, maintenance and asset management services, award-winning software ACTIS, and retrofit technologies, we empower owners with full control of their portfolios to realize worry-free, high performing solar assets.Visit: alectris.comAbout Profergy Pty LtdProfergy is a specialist integrator of business and IT solutions for the renewable energy industry. The Profergy team brings extensive experience in software integration, business process automation, data analytics and information security - delivering end-to-end solutions for customers.Visit: profergy.com——————Media ContactIwona Filimowskaiwona.filimowska@alectris.com