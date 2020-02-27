ACORE Statement on the American Energy Innovation Act
Statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy
"ACORE supports initiatives like the Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act. However all should understand that federal investment in future innovation, while constructive, is not nearly a sufficient response to the climate crisis. In 2020, any energy bill should include provisions to accelerate near-term renewable energy deployment. More specifically, ACORE calls on Congress to include critical clean energy tax incentives in this package."
About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.
Featured Product
CommTech Global - Assurance Commissioning in the Energy Industry
CommTech Global Solutions, LLC, provides professional and reliable commissioning services to customers in all realms of the energy industry. We blend our skills in engineering and technology with innovative business models, offering a complete range of services to assist you for a successful and in compliance operational startup. Consolidation of all our service domains gives our clients a comprehensive set of expertise and far-reaching experience on each project.