RPCS Strengthens Partnership with Today’s Power, Inc. With 2020 Pipeline

MONTEREY, Calif., February 27, 2020—RP Construction Services, Inc. (RPCS) has strengthened their partnership with electric cooperative subsidiary Today's Power, Inc. (TPI) by announcing their 2020 pipeline of projects to be built in TPI's home state of Arkansas.



The projects, totaling more than 5MW DC, will be supplied and installed in partnership with RPCS. All will feature DuraTrack® HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers by Array Technologies. Array's mounting technology keeps the modules following the sun on its course throughout the day, ensuring up to a 20 to 25% increase in energy production over fixed-tilt systems.Today's Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Little Rock-based utility service cooperative Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), will receive RPCS's turnkey service and support throughout the design and installation processes.The newly established 2020 pipeline comes in the wake of recently completed projects built under the RPCS-TPI partnership, including the Fayetteville East and Fayetteville West projects in Fayetteville, Arkansas, totaling over 11MW. These TPI projects include the first solar-coupled battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Mid-South, and the largest solar array on municipal land in Arkansas.Other projects, namely those for the City of Paris, Arkansas, and for Southland Gin, a cotton gin, will soon be underway and are expected to be completed in the spring and summer, respectively, of 2020. The 1MW Southland Gin project, which will be owned and operated by Today's Power, will consist in part of a DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis tracking system, and will offset the power costs of the gin and through net metering. The array will also feature on-site battery storage, using battery backups for power savings during peak demand, reducing the load on the overall system."It has truly been a great pleasure working with Today's Power," says RPCS Sales Director Patty Thornton. "The knowledge they bring to the table coupled with the speed and accuracy that they complete the projects is beyond a five-star rating. RPCS is looking forward to building on the partnership we established in 2019."RP Construction Services, Inc. (RPCS) is a leading solar tracker project design, engineering, and installation subcontractor based in Monterey, California. The team specializes in site layout optimization, ancillary engineering services, tracker and foundation procurement, and complete mechanical installation. With more than 360 projects and 1 gigawatt completed throughout the US, RPCS's experience in the ground mount utility and distributed generation market ensures reliable support at every step of the project, delivering an unmatched level of quality and efficiency. To learn more about RPCS or to request a quote, visit www.rpcs.com.Today's Power, Inc. (TPI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based utility service cooperative owned by 17 Arkansas electric distribution cooperatives. TPI is one of the nation's most experienced renewable energy companies with more utility-scale projects than any Arkansas-based company. TPI is a full-service provider able to carry out all phases of any solar or battery storage project including, but not limited to, full bill / rate analysis, site evaluation, engineering procurement, design, commissioning, monitoring operating and maintaining projects.AECI provides full line hardware to the utility sector, vendor managed inventory services, utility construction services, vegetation management services, high voltage testing and safety services, and is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of micro, single phase and three phase transformers through its ERMCO brand.