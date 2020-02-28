Energy Storage Symposium Announced for Philadelphia

Quakertown, PA, February 28, 2020 — Distributed energy consulting firm ProtoGen has announced "Energy Storage Symposium: Business Cases, Worker Safety and Standards," to be held April 17, 2020 from 8am to 4:30pm at Penn State Building 661 in the Philadelphia Navy Yard.



More Headlines Articles

Pennsylvania State Senator Bob Mensch has agreed to provide opening remarks and Philadelphia's IBEW Local 98 was announced as the lead event sponsor. The Penn-Del-Jersey Chapter of NECA, PECO, and the IBEW-NECA Labor Management Cooperation Committee for California and Nevada were also named as key sponsors.The event will provide a comprehensive introduction to energy storage and microgrid systems with a focus on setting up contractors, electricians, inspectors, and other industry stakeholders for safe and successful participation in this fast-growing industry. A total attendance of approximately 150 is expected. Up to twelve exhibitors will also be on site representing the energy storage project lifecycle from project origination to recycling.A round of project-focused "lightning talks" will profile unique energy storage business cases including "Storage as a Service" (presented by NEC and Citizens Energy Corporation), the "Wayside Energy Storage System" (SEPTA), and "Optimizing Combustion-Based Generation with Batteries" (Ecoult).Penn State Prof. John Messner will demonstrate Advanced Electrical Training Approaches; the CHP Technical Assistance Partnership will be presented by Prof. Jim Freihaut, who serves as Director of the DOE Mid-Atlantic CHP-TAP. Two national industry training and certification programs will then be reviewed and demonstrated: Energy Storage and Microgrid Training and Certification (ESAMTAC) and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP).During the two-hour lunch and networking session, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with exhibitors and to try out interactive virtual reality electrical training experiences presented by Penn State and IBEW Local 98. The afternoon session will conclude with an introduce to recent energy storage standards, NFPA 855 and NECA 416, by Mike Johnston, NECA's Executive Director of Standards and Safety.Registration for the symposium is $250. Continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack is included. Attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of the NFPA 855 Standard (MSRP: $58).Falling costs and increasing regulatory acceptance have driven sharp growth in the energy storage industry and set the stage for rapid transformation of the electric industry. "Increased demand for energy storage must be met with expert technical implementation," says ProtoGen co-founder and President, Kevin Wright. "Our event focuses the conversation around the project development cycle, motives, and actions that contractors and electricians can expect to see," he added.More details will be published on the event website as they become available. Those wishing to register may do so at Eventbrite.com. Companies wishing to exhibit should contact ProtoGen directly.