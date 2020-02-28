McCarthy Building Companies Begins Construction of Turquoise Solar Project in Nevada

PHOENIX (Feb. 28, 2020) - McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently began construction on a large solar project in Sparks, Nev. The Turquoise Solar project encompasses a 61 MWdc solar farm located on approximately 180 acres in Washoe County, Nev.



Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, a utility-scale solar energy development company, received the green light to proceed with the project after acquiring the project from Sumitomo Corp. of Americas last year.Overall, the project will result in a projected $60 million investment in Washoe County, including the creation of approximately 75 jobs during construction. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2020 and will provide power to Nevada Energy.Commenting on the project, Greenbacker CEO Charles Wheeler stated, "We are very excited that construction of the Turquoise Solar Project has begun. Once completed, Turquoise will be Greenbacker's largest solar portfolio in the state of Nevada." He went on to add, "Greenbacker is pleased to partner with McCarthy Renewable Energy Group again and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the accomplished construction firm."McCarthy plans to hire approximately 75 craft workers to construct the project, the majority of whom are being recruited from the local community, supporting growth in the clean energy job sector. The project will consist of assembling, installing and wiring horizontal single-axis trackers supporting more than 156,000 solar modules. Once completed, the project is expected to generate enough power for more than 9,300 homes.Area residents interested in working on an Assembly solar project should visit www.McCarthy.com/careers/search, and enter "solar" to find job postings for positions ranging from entry level to experienced, including laborer, operator, crew lead, electrician and journeyman electrician.To train entry level laborers or those new to the growing solar industry, McCarthy is implementing principles of Training Within Industry (TWI), a program originally developed by United States Department of War in the 1940s to help re-train workers quickly and reliably on moderately complex tasks. Through its TWI solar program, McCarthy applies its "Learn. Perform. Repeat" methodology and offers highly effective and efficient training to workers with little or no experience in solar installations. By deploying TWI and lean construction principles on solar projects from coast to coast, McCarthy is overcoming the biggest challenge faced by the construction industry today and successfully training its solar workforce."We are continually working to incorporate more sustainable construction practices into our projects and hire and train locally to be the best builder of clean energy solutions in the nation," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of McCarthy's Renewable Energy Group. "We are grateful to team up with sustainable-minded solar owners like Greenbacker that understand the value of solar infrastructure."Since 2010, McCarthy's Renewable Energy group has completed or is in the process of constructing more than 45 utility-scale clean energy projects in communities across the country, delivering a combined capacity of more than 2.7 Gigawatts (GW) of clean energy production and over 320 MW of energy storage. Nationally, McCarthy provides Engineer, Procure, Construct (EPC) services on utility-scale solar projects for private solar developers and utilities, helping them deliver cost-effective clean energy to the communities they serve.About Greenbacker Renewable Energy CompanyGreenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability company that acquires and manages income -generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contracts to high credit worthy counterparties such as Utilities, Municipalities, and Corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.comAbout McCarthy Building CompaniesMcCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country - with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 12th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2019). With approximately 3,700 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.