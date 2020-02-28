Panasonic Announces New Elite Tier of Residential Solar Installer Program

NEWARK, N.J. (February 28, 2020) — Panasonic today announced the addition of an Elite tier to its Residential Solar Installer Program to recognize and reward standout installers with best-in-class benefits. This exclusive tier is only available to the highest-performing Panasonic residential solar installers who have established successful, longstanding partnerships between their businesses and Panasonic. This new addition introduces the third level of the program, building on existing Authorized and Premium installer categories.



More Headlines Articles

Panasonic Elite Installers will be the first in Panasonic's network to gain access to new products and rebates, while enjoying preferred access to product availability and the best pricing. These installers will also retain their Premium Installer benefits, including exclusive access to leads generated from Panasonic's website, cooperative marketing funds and a robust Installer Portal, which is designed to help them grow their business."As solar energy gains momentum in the U.S., knowledgeable and skilled installers are more critical for customers and vital to our business than ever. As trusted advisors, they are responsible for providing customers with the best recommendations for effective and reliable solar solutions on the market," said Mukesh Sethi, group manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "The new Elite tier of the Panasonic Solar Residential Solar Installer program is our way of saying Thank You to those installers who consistently exceed Panasonic's high standard of excellence."Since its U.S. launch in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Installer Program has grown to include 51 Premium Installers and 176 Authorized Installers."We are excited to introduce this new tier to our top-achieving premium installers in the Panasonic Residential Solar Installer program," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "These installers have shown they are committed to providing the best solutions to homeowners together with Panasonic, and we want to thank them for their business, loyalty and trust."For more information about Elite Installer benefits and requirements, visit na.panasonic.com/us/solar.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.