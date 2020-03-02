OMG'S NEW PHONE APP PUTS EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

OMG Roofing Products has introduced a new mobile app that puts virtually all company product and technical information at your fingertips. The app, available for both Apple and Android phones and tablets, features easy navigation to company products, documents, videos and, calculators. In addition, the app enables users to quickly find OMG field sales representatives and distributors based on location, as well as contact OMG for assistance.



"Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for contractors, distributors and specifiers to get the content they need as quickly as possible, wherever they are," said Geoff Medeiros, vice president of sales and marketing for OMG Roofing Products. "The new app is very easy to use, and simple to navigate for easily accessing everything OMG offers."As an example of the easy navigation, when searching for product documents, users simply pick the product line (i.e. RhinoBond), then they are provided with choices as to the type of documents they want from data sheets and marketing brochures, to CSI specifications and installation instructions. This eliminates the need for users to scroll through hundreds of files looking for the right item. Once the content is selected, users can not only read the content on their device but they also have the choice of sharing it into their favorite apps including email, storage sites like Dropbox and more.The app is free and available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play Store by searching "OMG Roofing" or by visiting omgroof.com/app.