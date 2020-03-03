Birmingham seminar shows heat network operators how to raise performance

Getting the best out of heat networks is the subject of a free half-day workshop in Birmingham on Tuesday 19 May, where social housing providers and their contractors can discover how to run efficient, reliable, affordable and sustainable communal heat schemes.

The morning event is hosted by heat network specialist Switch2 Energy and will be chaired by Michael King, co-convenor of District Energy Vanguards Network. Other speakers include Tom Penson (Office for Product and Safety Standards) and Marko Cosic (Coheat).



"Managing heat networks is complex and many housing associations and Local Authorities are struggling to get the most out of the district heating schemes they are responsible for. This workshop will explore what best practice operation looks like and provide advice on how to raise performance and improve customer service", said Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2 Energy, who will present at the events.The seminar will examine all areas of compliant heat metering and billing across both self-managed and S106/ESCo heat schemes. This will explore the integration of customer responsive services and digital technologies within existing metering strategies.The hot topic of ‘open protocol systems' in metering and billing will also be covered.The final session of the morning will focus on optimising existing heat networks to maximise cost and carbon savings. Attendees will learn more about the 'game changing' digital technologies that are improving efficiency on heat networks by 35% and delivering impressive carbon savings. There will also be an opportunity to examine the impact of 5G and the Internet of Things on future 4th and 5th generation heat networks.Social housing professionals and their heat network contractors are invited to the free workshop, which will run from 10am to 1pm, followed by lunch.