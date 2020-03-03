NREL Industry Growth Forum Announces 2020 Presenting Start-Ups

More than 500 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year's Industry Growth Forum, April 29-30, in Denver, Colorado. Among them will be 40 of the most promising start-up companies from the United States and countries around the world that will present their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts.



The 40 companies were selected after a competitive application and review process from more than 150 applicants. The companies will compete for the 2020 Clean Energy Venture Awards. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Industry Growth Forum. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the event has grown into the nation's premier clean energy investment forum.The 2020 Industry Growth Forum presenting companies are:Addionics - Tel Aviv, IsraelAeroShield - Cambridge, MAAquacycl - San Diego, CABiome Renewables Inc. - Toronto, ON, CanadaBoston Metal - Wolburn, MACaban Systems - Burlingame, CAClimate Connect Technologies - Delhi, IndiaCo2Concrete LLC - Los Angeles, CACongruitive - Redwood City, CACove.tool - Atlanta, GADimensional Energy - Ithaca, NYEnertiv - New York, NYEpic CleanTec - San Francisco, CAe-Zn - Toronto, ON, CanadaFeasible Inc. - Emeryville, CAFeedback Solutions Inc. - Burlington, CAiGlass Technology Inc. - Tustin, CAKando - Tsur Yigal, IsraelKara Atmospheric Water, Inc. - New York, NYLaderaTech - Englewood, COLocus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) - Solon, OHLongpath Technologies - Boulder, COMicrogrid Labs Inc. - Boulder, COMycocycle LLC - Boligbrook, ILNanoramic Laboratories - Boston, MANETenergy - Chicago, ILPacific Volt Inc. - Poulsbo, WAPassiveLogic - Salt Lake City, UTPolyceed Inc. - Tucson, AZPowerfield Energy - Falls Church, VAPyran LLC - Madison, WIRayGen Resources Pty Ltd. - Melbourne, Victoria, AustraliaRensource Energy - Lagos, NigeriaReSource Chemical Corp. - Palo Alto, CASironix Renewables - Seattle, WASTRATIS IoT - Philadelphia, PASweetSense Inc. - Denver, COSwitched Source - Vestal, NYTexPower - Austin, TXWexus Technologies - San Francisco, CAFor more information, including the agenda, a list of participating companies, a list of sponsors, and registration details, see the NREL Industry Growth Forum website.NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by The Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.