Seminar updates housing professionals on latest updates to heat network regulation

The event is being hosted by heat network experts Switch2 Energy and legal specialist Winckworth Sherwood, who will be joined by the Office for Product Safety & Standards, which is responsible for enforcing the Heat Network (Metering and Billing) Regulations.



Heat suppliers from housing associations, local authorities and the private sector are invited to the seminar for an update on the regulations following closure of the consultation on 9 January 2020.Tom Penson from the Office for Product Safety & Standards will answer delegates questions about the outcomes of the consultation, which include proposals for retrofitting final customer meters to existing non-metered buildings, where viable, and other proposed extensions to the regulations to further improve metering accuracy, maintenance and billing.Colin Hall, Partner for Winckworth Sherwood, will brief heat scheme operators on the latest requirements to ensure they are in compliance with the metering and billing regulations, including the new Duty of Notification process, which sets out a new process for the mandatory 4-yearly reporting cycle.Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2, will explain how game changing digital technology can transform metering and billing strategies. This not only assists regulatory compliance, but also creates huge efficiency improvements and enhancements to customer service - leading to impressive cost and carbon savings.For further details or to register your attendance to one of the seminars contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599