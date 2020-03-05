Navigant Research Report Shows Lithium Ion Batteries Expected to Account for 85% of Newly Installed Energy Storage Capacity

A new report from Navigant Research provides a database of global energy storage projects along with a regional analysis of technology choice, capacity, and market share for deployed projects and projects in the pipeline.



Regulatory policy, government incentives, deployment mandates, grid modernization programs, and declining technology costs created market conditions in which hundreds of energy storage projects were deployed around the world between 2018 and 2019. In this growing market, Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries have maintained a prominent place in the transformation of the power grid. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, Li-ion is the fastest-growing energy storage technology, with annual growth expected to reach more than 28 GW by 2028."Although pumped hydro storage (PHS) still accounts for 96% of installed energy storage capacity worldwide, Li-ion is the choice technology among project developers and system integrators," says Ricardo F. Rodriguez, research analyst with Navigant Research. "The technology is expected to account for 85% of newly installed energy capacity."In addition to the growth of Li-ion, three types of storage projects typified deployments across the globe in 4Q 2019. According to the report, these include commercial and industrial applications located behind-the-meter (BTM), utility-scale battery storage projects that replace gas peaker plants, and utility-scale storage projects colocated at large solar PV or wind generation facilities.The report, Energy Storage Tracker 4Q19, provides a comprehensive resource of global energy storage projects. The Tracker includes a database of 2,169 projects (encompassing at least 64,664 individual systems) and tracks the country, region, market segment, capacity, status, technology vendor, systems integrator, applications, funding, investment, and key milestones of each project. In addition, the report includes an analysis of the technology choice within each major region for energy storage, analysis of the leading regions for energy storage capacity and projects, and market share analysis for technology vendors for deployed projects and projects in the pipeline. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.About Navigant ResearchNavigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.About GuidehouseGuidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Energy Storage Tracker 4Q19, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.