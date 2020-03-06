ALL-ENERGY 2019 AND SEC CHALK UP AN IMPRESSIVE WIN

All-Energy 2019 - the UK's largest renewable energy exhibition and conference - and Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus (SEC) have been awarded Best Business Event at the National Finals of this year's Scottish Thistle Awards National Final held on 5 March at the EICC.



The category celebrates the importance of business events in showcasing Scotland's world-class credentials as a destination for congresses, meetings and incentives programmes from around the world.Accepting the award on behalf of both organisations Dan Thurlow, SEC's Director of Exhibition Sales said: "This is a very special year for All-Energy, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference; and for Glasgow and SEC. It marks the 20th All-Energy anniversary event; and SEC hosting the UN'S COP26. Both are incubators for vital decarbonisation solutions and thus catalysts for opportunity".The Scottish Thistle Awards are led by Scotland's national tourism organisation, VisitScotland, and supported by a panel of industry representatives including the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards, Highlands & Islands Tourism Awards, the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland, Scotland Food and Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, sportscotland and Wild Scotland.All-Energy's 20th show in the annual series will be held 13-14 May at SEC with the co-located Dcarbonise 2020. The first 14 events were staged at AECC Aberdeen, and it moved to Glasgow in 2015. The 2019 show attracted total attendance of 7,871 over the two days and included some 250 exhibiting companies and over 600 speakers and saw the launch of the co-located Dcarbonise.Registration now openThe duo of events will be held at Glasgow's SEC on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 May. Free registration for all elements of the two-day event is now open at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com for all with relevant business/professional interests. There is seamless access between both exhibitions and all the conference streams and all exhibitors and visitors to both events are invited to the traditional Giant Networking Evening.Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director, Energy, Marine and Rotorcraft at Reed Exhibitions, who own and organise the duo of events, said: "Winning this award is a marvellous accolade for the show as we enter the visitor promotion phase of our campaign."Being held just six months before the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, and at the same venue, our duo of events will point the way with the emphasis in the conference programmes for both featuring the pathway to the net-zero emissions. Indeed, the response to our Call for Papers was over-whelming, with decarbonisation and the net-zero challenge featuring repeatedly in submissions."All-Energy focuses on its renewable power heritage with a large exhibition hall packed with innovative solutions for the challenges facing every sort of renewable energy development at home and overseas. Exhibitor levels are well ahead of the 2019 figure at this stage ensuring that, as ever, the buzz, the enthusiasm and the sense of business being done will be tangible."Dcarbonise, with its strap line â€˜a carbon-neutral future stars here', is Scotland's only dedicated event for low-carbon built environment and transport solutions. Sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland, it is aligned to the Scottish Government's Energy Efficient Scotland programme."Dcarbonise focuses on the solutions and advice needed to improve the energy efficiency of existing buildings and generating low carbon heat," he added. "Naturally low carbon transport is also under the Dcarbonise banner, with a display of low carbon vehicles and smart transport technologies, including an â€˜arrive and drive' facility where visitors can test drive low carbon vehicles."Supportive sponsorsAll-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste ScotlandThe Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com