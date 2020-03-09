E-mobility for the masses with ABB home EV charging solution

For many years industry analysts have penned 2020 as the tipping point in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, with predictions that global EV market share will climb to at least 3 percent in 2020* and accelerate to more than 50 percent by 2040**.



As the global leader in sustainable transport solutions ABB has taken another significant step in driving this e-mobility revolution forward over the next decade with the launch of its new Terra AC wallbox.The wallbox is designed not only to meet the surging demand for quality yet affordable connected charging in homes and businesses, but also supports the growing generation of renewable energy users who want to harness and manage the consumption of their own power.The new Terra AC wallbox, is available in up to 22kW variants to ensure compatibility with the electrical system of homes and buildings across the world. It offers a safe, smart and sustainable charging solution which supports ABB Electrification's Mission to Zero for smart cities, a vision for a zero-emission reality for all.It will be available in select markets, including Europe, over the coming months and available globally by May 2020. The AC wallbox can be ordered via the ABB partner network.Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions, explains: "The trends of urbanization, digitalization and industrialization all converged to necessitate a significant shift in the way we travel. Already leading the DC fast charging market, we recognized the need to draw on our extensive experience to develop a game changing AC solution for overnight or longer duration charging in homes and businesses."The Terra AC wallbox represents exactly that; easy to install and use, it will integrate seamlessly with the digital lifestyle of today's consumers, allowing them to efficiently manage their energy usage and contribute to a greener society for today and future generations."The Terra AC wallbox benefits from connectivity that enables configuration and software updates via a dedicated App or remotely via the cloud, providing a lot of flexibility and minimizing the need for onsite intervention and maximizing uptime and efficiency.Meanwhile, each charger is equipped with a high accuracy revenue grade energy meter that can be integrated with smart building energy management systems, allowing advanced load management features. This enables home and business owners to adjust the power of assets as needed to maximize charging power and cost efficiency.â€ƒFurther benefits of the Terra AC wallbox include:â€¢ High-value qualityo Broad range of connectivity options including Wifi, Bluetooth and Etherneto Space saving design enables seamless installation on a wall or pedestal, which can accommodate two chargers back-to-backo With multiple connectors available, Terra AC wallbox is compatible with the majority of EVso Dustproof and water resistant in harsh weather conditions enhancing uptime and product lifetimeâ€¢ Future proof flexibilityo Future-ready with simple software updated via the user Appo Simplified authentication via either RFID or the App provides flexibility for public-use case applicationso Integrates seamlessly with ABB's complementary building automation solutionsâ€¢ Safety and protectiono Evaluated and tested by independent third party to meet the highest standardso Current limiting protection allows maximum charging power without nuisance trippingo Integrated ground fault and overvoltage protection protects both user and carABB is a world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 13,000 ABB DC fast chargers across over 80 countries. ABB recently received the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.Since January 2018, ABB has been title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - the world's only global all-electric motor-racing series. The championship showcases cutting-edge developments in a competitive environment, helping to drive progress in e-mobility technology.* LMC Global Light Vehicle Sales update 2019**BNEF'sElectric Vehicle Outlook 2019ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com