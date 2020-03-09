Exel Solar chooses Solytic to bring hardware-independent PV monitoring to Mexico

Because of its geographical location, PV plants in Mexico have great potential to produce high returns, but ineffective operations & maintenance are holding the market back. The average operator is using 6-8 different portals to monitor its plants. On top of that, most of these portals are the solution provided by inverter OEMs, which are mostly fine for personal use, but lack features as a professional tool.



Exel Solar, one of the leading solar PV distributor companies in Mexico, noticed these inefficiencies and made it its mission to find a professional, hardware-independent solution for the Mexican market. After almost a year of thorough research, they were down to 4 possible solutions.Exel Solar announced on February 2nd 2020 that they picked Solytic as its monitoring solution."Choosing the right monitoring partner is a crucial decision in our growth strategy, so we put a lot of time into research and comparison to make sure we choose the best option for us and especially for all of our customers," says Daniel Alejandro Duque Flores, C&I and Projects Director at Exel Solar. "Next to features, the solution had to be easy to use but also strong and dynamic to grow at the same pace our market is growing. Fast onboarding of PV-plants and low recurring costs are also very important factors if we want to scale. After 8 months of intensive research, we chose Solytic. We really liked the interface optimized for boosting our productivity. Just the fact that we can now monitor all our plants from a single portal without installing any new components, is just amazing. If we want to monitor thousands of plants, we need to be as effective as possible. That combined with the attractive pricing structure enables us to charge half the price for monitoring to our customers compared with the other solutions."Exel Solar plans to onboard more than 1000 plants in 2020 to Solytic's monitoring portal. The onboarding itself and the customer support will be provided by Exel Solar. "Although we monitor more than 100,000 plants in over 42 countries, we mainly focussed our marketing and sales efforts on our home markets - Germany, Austria and Switzerland - in our first 2 years since founding," says Johannes Dahl, one of Solytic's co-founders. "But with our recent series A funding round we are now prepared to expand internationally. As our first partnership in the Americas, this marks an important milestone for Solytic. Exel Solar has the experience, the resources, local market insights and strategic foresight to make this very successful. Opening our own offices all over the world would take a lot of resources that we would rather use to make our product better. That's why we prefer to cooperate with strong partners like Exel Solar."