Growing distresses related to environment safety is also boosting the demand for smart grid solutions

The global smart grid market size is projected to reach USD 94.7 billion by 2025. The smart grid technology involves various energy measures and operations such as renewable energy resources, smart meters, energy-efficient resources, and smart appliances. In addition, the smart grid also leverages the hardware systems such as surveillance cameras, sensors, and others to keep track of energy consumption and monitor the systems. With the help of sensors, smart grids can turn on and off the electricity while the systems are not in use, which in turn will decrease the energy consumption.



The report also throws light on various aspects of the global smart grid industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the smart grid industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.Segment Overview of Global Smart Grid MarketApplication Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)GenerationTransmissionDistributionConsumptionSolution Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)??Advanced Metering InfrastructureSmart Grid Distribution ManagementSmart Grid CommunicationsSmart Grid Network ManagementSubstation AutomationSmart Grid SecurityOthersEnd-User, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)ResidentialCommercialIndustrialRegional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyUKFranceRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaUAESouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaThe major players of the global smart grid market are ABB, Cisco, General Electric, Honeywell, Eaton, Itron, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Wipro. Moreover, the other potential players in the smart grid market are, Aclara, Landis+Gyr, Eaton, S&C Electric Company, Tech Mahindra. As of 2019, the market for the smart grid is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are coming up with new strategies and innovative Smart grid solutions. For instance, in July 2018, ABB collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) to build and provide a smart power distribution network on its campus.