SolarEdge Expanding EV Charging Offering with Smart EV Charger Launch

Following the launch of the first-of-its-kind, award-winning EV charging solar inverter, SolarEdge is now expanding its EV charging offering with the launch of its Smart EV Charger in North America. Increasing installation flexibility, the new level 2 EV charger (Maximum 9.6kW 40A@ 240Vac) supports installation either as a stand-alone unit or coupled with a SolarEdge PV system.



When connected to a SolarEdge inverter with HD-Wave technology, the Smart EV Charger enables EV charging with excess solar energy in order to reduce charging costs and carbon footprints. The combined solution will offer charging solely from solar and in the future also support up to X7 faster charging by simultaneously (assuming 40A@240VAC vs 12A@120VAC) using grid and solar energy through its solar boost mode. With Smart EV Charger management seamlessly integrated into the SolarEdge platform, system owners can control and monitor solar production, energy consumption, and EV charging from one app. The SolarEdge app provides customers with smart scheduling options to remotely manage and program EV charging, such as at off-peak rates.Supporting retrofit installations with HD-Wave technology inverters, the new Smart EV Charger simplifies the process for both new and existing SolarEdge system owners to add EV charging to their systems. With the Smart EV Charger, larger PV system can be installed and the inverter and EV charger can be located in separate locations. When the Smart EV Charger is combined with HD-Wave technology inverters, there is no need for an additional circuit breaker, avoiding a costly upgrade to the main distribution panel.When installed as a standalone unit, the Smart EV Charger is PV ready.The Smart EV Charger comes with an industry-leading 5-year warranty.