Delta-Q Technologies Showcases Expansive Electric Charging Portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced today it will showcase its innovative ICL Series of lithium battery chargers - the ICL 1200, ICL 1500 in 85V and 120V models - in addition to its new Stackable Charging Software and Vehicle Charge Interface Module (VCIM) at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 (CONEXPO). The show takes place on March 10-14, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Festival Grounds in Las Vegas.



"We are excited to be collaborating with the Zapi group of companies to showcase our comprehensive and diverse electric drive portfolio for OEMs," said Lloyd Gomm, vice president of business development at Delta-Q. "Collaboration with Inmotion, SCHABMÜLLER GMBH and Zapi Inc. enables us to provide our customers and prospects with the leading technologies available for industrial electric systems and in a way that is unique for their charging needs and operating requirements."Below is an overview of the solutions Delta-Q will showcase at the tradeshow. Delta-Q team members will be onsite at booth #F100127 to meet and answer questions throughout the four-day event.NEW ICL1200 /ICL1500 IN 85V and 120V:The high-frequency ICL 1200 and 1500 chargers are the latest additions to Delta-Q's first lithium specific charging line and are available in 85V and 120V models. The 85V models are designed to charge lithium battery systems of any lithium ion chemistry from 14 to 24 cells in a series, while the 120V models can charge lithium ion chemistries within 21 to 34 cells.The ICL series shares a set of standard features offering original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with flexibility in design and deployment. These features include a wide AC input range, where any ICL Series charger can operate on any single-phase electrical grid around the world; a fully customizable, field replaceable cable design; and the ability to act as both an on-or off-board charger. The ICL Series is suitable for use on any electric machine including light electric vehicles, lift trucks, unmanned aerial vehicles, scooters, aerial work platforms and sports and utility vehicles.STACKABLE CHARGING SOFTWARE:Delta-Q's released its new Stackable Charging Software on September 3, 2019. In response to market demands, Delta-Q's stackable charging system is designed for OEMs in need of a higher power charging solution that is modular, scalable and can be fitted into their vehicle or equipment.Further, the new stackable charger is ideal for electric vehicles in the urban mobility, utility, articulated booms, compact construction and material handling industries. The software compliments Delta-Q chargers enabling OEMs with the flexibility to choose how they want to charge their products based on their specific needs.VEHICLE CHARGING INTERFACE MODULE (VCIM):The new Vehicle Charge Interface Module (VCIM) was unveiled by Delta-Q on December 17, 2019, reflecting the company's expansion into higher power charging capabilities. The VCIM addresses the needs of electric vehicle owners to plug-in to the ever-expanding EV charging station infrastructure or EVSEs (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment). It is a hardware addition that enables Delta-Q chargers to seamlessly negotiate the EVSE AC current limits and communicating its electrical information to the "master" charger of the Stackable Charging System.SOFTWARE CAPABILITIES:The Delta-Q software development team has more than a combined 60 years of CAN programming and customization experience. This team works directly with Delta-Q's OEM customers to deliver CAN-based charging solutions specific to their needs. Its current offerings include CAN bus communication for battery management systems and telematic integration with CANopen and SAE J1939 protocols. Delta-Q's software team has also built more than 200 battery charge algorithms, ensuring that users experience better run time and flexibility for different lithium battery chemistries.CONEXPO is the North America's largest construction trade show catering to businesses in asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more. For more information about the conference, visit the CONEXPO-CON/AGG event website.About Delta-Q TechnologiesDelta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world's leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.