ENVISION SOLAR DEMONSTRATES OFF-GRID, SOLAR-POWERED CHARGING OF ELECTRIC CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AT CONEXPO 2020

Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that Volvo CE electric machines and the Envision EV ARC™ solar-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure product will be on display at Volvo's 60,000 square foot booth (F3432) at CONEXPO 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas March 10-14, 2020.



"We invited Envision Solar to be part of our booth this year to show a truly sustainable EV charging solution that works at real-world job sites," says Ray Gallant, VP, Sales Support, Region North America of Volvo Construction Equipment. "Up until now, construction EVs needed a diesel generator or grid connection to charge their equipment. Technology like the EV ARC 2020 gets us a giant leap closer to the industry's vision for an emissions-free future."The fully electric Volvo L25 wheel loader and ECR25 excavator can both charge from the EV ARC™ delivering smooth and quiet, emissions-free performance. The EV ARC™ on display is equipped with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking system, conductive charging connectors and an innovative wireless charging solution from WiTricity which can enable equipment operators to re-charge their machines by simply parking them on Envision's EV ARC™. Charging takes place wirelessly, removing the need for operators to plug in. Envision Solar recently announced a new patent pending on its wireless charging enabled EV ARC™ product.The construction industry is facing tightening environmental regulations across the globe. Noise pollution and exhaust emissions are facing increasing scrutiny from regulatory bodies. The costs and risks associated with using liquid fuels such as diesel or gasoline on construction sites are increasing. Electric construction machines dramatically reduce environmental impacts while delivering very high performance. Yet the lack of available grid-powered electricity on sites leads to the requirement for diesel powered generators in many cases.Envision's EV ARC™ product can silently and cleanly supply all the charging required by electric construction equipment without the need for permits, electrical work or utility bills. Charging can take place during the day or night and during inclement weather because EV ARC™ is equipped with onboard energy storage batteries. EV ARC™ is transportable, can be deployed in as little as four minutes and can easily be moved from site to site as construction demands change. EV ARC™ comes equipped with an emergency power panel which can be used to power other construction equipment while on site."By 2029, the majority of construction, agriculture and mining vehicles sold will be electric powered," cited Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley.1 "We share Volvo's belief that electric construction machines are an important part of our future and we believe that our off-grid, transportable, solar-powered fueling solutions are the best way of enabling that future. The future has already arrived in Europe and I'm sure we will see machines like these improving construction company's bottom lines and the environment in the U.S. soon."Envision Solar's CEO, Desmond Wheatley will be at CONEXPO on Wednesday, March 11th and available for press interviews and other meetings.Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.About Envision Solar International, Inc.Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.