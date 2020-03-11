Rhombus Energy Systems Launches Next-Gen VectorStat® VS-10 EMS Processor/Data Acquisition Single-Board Controller to Market

Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing the launch of the VectorStat VS-10 single-board controller (SBC) for use with its VectorStat Energy Management System (EMS) software. The VS-10 is a Linux-based SBC that provides cutting-edge processing and state-of-the-art connectivity options for a variety of deployment scenarios. It allows the VectorStat solution, whose purpose is to enable Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet and microgrid operators to manage their operating costs while maximizing availability and profit, to provide the data that these operators need regardless of network configurations or connectivity.



More Headlines Articles

As the percentage of EVs in vehicle fleets continue to grow, the amount of grid power available to charge these EVs will become an issue. Rather, the key to mitigating these issues and to reducing power costs will be the integration of bi-directional "smart chargers," energy storage resources, and EMS hardware/software to capture power consumption data, and to predict issues before they occur. This requires the collection, cataloging, and analysis of power usage data regardless of connectivity issues - the specific purpose of the VectorStat VS-10 SBC."Rhombus is very happy to be launching our next-generation single-board computer for our VectorStat EMS solution," said Rick Sander, CEO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Enabling our customers to reduce energy costs, predict power logistics issues, and maximize the availability of their EV fleet are of primary concern to us. Our new SBC, when combined with our VectorStat distributed EMS software, allows those customers to maximize revenue and reduce costs."While the concept of utilizing Linux-based SBCs to collect telemetry data is widespread in a variety of industries, the number of these systems built to support the use cases of fleet EV charging and microgrids are limited. Many of these designs are years old, have looming component obsolescence issues, and are lacking the database infrastructure to capture the amount of data required. In some cases, they also contain software stacks that are proprietary. The VectorStat VS-10 SBC was designed to overcome these issues with an open architecture, cutting-edge processing and state-of-the-art connectivity options that support a variety of communication scenarios and processing needs."Vendor lock-in for energy management systems single-board computers has been a significant issue in our industry," said Joseph Gottlieb, CTO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Current products contain a number of critical parts that are no longer available on the market, and often utilize proprietary software stacks. The Rhombus VectorStat EMS next-generation SBC provides a way for the industry to overcome these issues with minimal integration pain."Rhombus has fielded hundreds of high-power, bi-directional, high-reliability fleet EV charging systems and microgrid inverter systems for customers in a variety of demanding operational environments. Rhombus understands the importance of collecting power usage data from these systems, and why it is critical to support a variety of different connectivity solutions and network configurations. The VS-10 SBC perfectly complements the VectorStat EMS software, which provides full abstraction from the hardware and an open architecture to simplify the customization of the software, including the addition of third-party or open-source application software. These capabilities allow fleet EV charging and microgrid operators to fully utilize the vehicle to grid (V2G) capabilities and bi-directional capabilities of their high-power solutions to reduce energy use and operational costs.About Rhombus Energy Solutions:Rhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems, and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage, and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.rhombusenergysolutions.com.