Tigo Expands TS4-A Platform with New Add-on UL-system-certified Rapid Shutdown Solution

Campbell, CA, March 17, 2020 - Tigo Energy, Inc.®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE, today announced a new addition to the add-on TS4 Platform - the TS4-A-S. This add-on safety solution brings the solar market's only module-level power electronic (MLPE) multivendor UL-system-certified solution for rapid shutdown. Tigo's safety solution complies with NEC 2014, 2017, and 2020 with more than 100 inverters for residential, commercial & industrial, and utility customers.



More Headlines Articles

The TS4-A-S provides module-level shutdown when installed on each PV module and accompanied by the Tigo Access Point (TAP) and the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA). DC production data can be analyzed via Tigo's SMART Website or App when connected to the cloud. This TS4-A-S launch accompanies the recently announced TS4-A-M (Monitoring Add-on) launch earlier this month. These complete Tigo's transition from the legacy TS4-R retrofit platform to the TS4-A add-on platform with mechanical upgrades, UHD-Core technology, and expanded specifications to support PV modules up to 500W. To learn more, join Tigo's free online "Rapid Shutdown featuring the TS4-A-S & NEC 2020" webinar on Thursday, March 26th at 10am PT.The highlights of the new TS4-A-S (Safety Add-on) with rapid shutdown include:• Comply with NEC 2014, 2017, 2020 rapid shutdown requirements• Choose compatibility from more than 100 UL-system-certified inverters• Choose compatibility from any module up to 500W• Manual or automatic shutdown in event of AC grid loss• Automatic email or SMS alerts about faults or operational issues• Protect PV system assets with full visibility of performance• Lower O&M costs when identifying specific module problems• Utilize module manufacturer warranties when tracking module failures"Only inverters and rapid shutdown devices that have been UL-certified as a system are certified as safe. There's one multivendor solution for residential C&I - and that's Tigo," says Danny Eizips, VP of Hardware Engineering at Tigo. "Others might not meet mandatory safety requirements, and therefore, cannot be trusted as safe when installed together in one PV system. We're working diligently to educate our partners and customers worldwide to know the difference for the safest solar experience."Tigo is now taking orders for the TS4-A-S worldwide. The last inventory of legacy TS4-R-S units may be shipped per the discretion of Tigo and Tigo's distribution partners as the new TS4-A-S shipments are prepared. Both units are fully backward compatible. For price and delivery, consult your preferred solar distributor, call Tigo at +1.408.402.0802, email sales@tigoenergy.com, or visit www.tigoenergy.com.###About TigoTigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.