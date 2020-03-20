Veolia North America Recognized for Innovative Energy Efficiency Technology

BOSTON -- Helping businesses reduce energy consumption is a key driver for Veolia North America, which is why the company -- a global leader in sustainable energy, water, and waste solutions -- was recently presented with a 2019 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its innovative Hubgrade smart monitoring system, which helps buildings better manage their energy use.



More Headlines Articles

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Environmental Initiative Award is part of the annual SEAL Business Sustainability Awards recognizing firms throughout the U.S. for promoting a more environmentally sustainable business model.Veolia North America is proud to be included among a list of impressive companies, including Adidas, Disneyland and Coca-Cola, to be recognized with the Environmental Initiative Award for identifying and implementing specific programs designed to create a more sustainable business environment. An additional 50 companies received the SEAL Organizational Impact Award for overall sustainability performance in 2019."This award demonstrates why we are focusing our business growth on innovative energy solutions that increase energy service and facility O&M contracts," said Jack Griffin, vice president and general manager-Boston for SourceOne, a Veolia subsidiary. "We are committed to driving significant energy efficiency savings for our customers."The Hubgrade smart monitoring centers were recognized for providing remote real-time insights into utility management systems. These insights, supported by dedicated analysts monitoring tens of thousands of connected devices, enable flexible solutions to serve the unique performance requirements of large buildings, industrial campuses and other energy-conscious public and private entities nationwide.By effectively managing client site and facility data, Veolia's analysts help improve performance and reduce environmental impact while providing a long-term vision for assets to increase value and avoid energy costs. Hubgrade offers performance data, reporting transparency, information sharing and consumption data, all of which ultimately reduce customers' operating costs and bills by optimizing and lowering consumption. Along with innovative technologies such as fault detection and diagnosis, the program provides for a team of experts who provide customers with insight and expertise on optimizing energy usage.For example, Hubgrade can monitor indoor air quality by analyzing occupancy sensors. These sensors monitor who walks in and out of a room or building and adjusts the air conditioning systems accordingly. This provides a healthier environment while keeping energy and water consumption to a minimum. Hubgrade can also identify wasted heat sources from within manufacturing production sectors. Once pinpointed, the team can suggest ways to recover excess energy, such as using it for reuse in hot water production, ultimately reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.###About Veolia North AmericaA subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, heating and cooling networks, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 7,000 employees working at more than 150 locations across the continent. www.veolianorthamerica.comAbout VeoliaVeolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources and to replenish them. In 2018, the Veolia Group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater services, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD $30.6 billion). www.veolia.com