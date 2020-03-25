Noodoe EV Moves US Headquarters To Irvine - Offices to Facilitate North America Expansion

Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has relocated its US Headquarters to Irvine, California. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. Noodoe's move to larger quarters is in direct response to growing demand for its EV charging technology in North America. The new address is 9351 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, Ca 92618.



More Headlines Articles

"After an extensive search, we chose Irvine for its incredible talent base in all things tech." says Chang. "Like Noodoe, Irvine is growing fast. Like the city, we're high tech, meticulously planned and diverse. We couldn't think of a better place to expand our EV technology in North America than basing our headquarters here." The new headquarters features a large kiosk demonstration area and adjoining warehouse.Last year, Noodoe recorded a record number of installs in the North American market, including EV charging stations in casinos, hotels, parking lots and shopping malls. The company also launched "Powered By Noodoe," a technology partnership program giving businesses everything they need to enter the EV charging market. The company wrapped up the year by "electrifying" L.A.'s iconic Biltmore Hotel with ten charging stations.Noodoe was also recently named recipient of an award by Taiwan Excellence, a leader in promoting and recognizing innovative brands and products. The annual ‘Excellence Award' represents the highest achievement awarded given to companies bringing revolutionary and high quality innovations to market. Noodoe was singled out for its service automation solutions (EV charging stations) that transform parking lots into hands-off revenue generators. Comments Chang, "Developers need to see Noodoe EV not only as a provider of EV charging technology, but a profit maker for all their properties, big and small."About Noodoe EVNoodoe EV is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries. http://www.noodoe.com