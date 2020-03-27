CINTEC NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES RESTORATION AND ANCHORING WORK ON MASSEY HALL, FAMED CANADIAN CONCERT VENUE

Cintec North America announces its reinforcement anchors offer stability and support during the revitalization of Canada's most renowned concert venue, Massey Hall.



More Headlines Articles

As Massey Hall marks its 125th anniversary, a century and a quarter of Canadian history has been stripped bare to be massively restored, not only to recapture the hall's original sound, but to make sure it will serve audiences for generations to come. This restoration project is proudly supported by Cintec's anchors.Cintec™ reinforcement anchors can stabilize and strengthen an unreinforced masonry structure without the need for external and internal steel bracing, making them ideal for historical buildings, masonry bridges, monument repair, high rise buildings, retaining walls and harbor walls. Cintec™ reinforcement anchors also withstand freeze-thaw cycles without shrinkage or loss of strength, limiting the threat of Toronto, Ontario weather to the historic structure.The Cintec™ system comprises a steel section in a mesh fabric sleeve, into which a specially developed cementitious grout is injected under low pressure to create both a mechanical and cementitious bond. A simple, easy-to-use system with fast installation and minimal cleanup, the specific reinforcement and anchoring system used for Massey Hall is custom-designed for the project, as are all Cintec projects.For more information about Cintec™ reinforcement anchors, visit cintec.com/reinforcement-anchoring/. For more information about the Massey Hall revitalization, which was recently featured on CBC's The National program, visit www.masseyhall.com/revitalization/.###About CINTECCINTEC North America is a world leader in the field of structural masonry retrofit strengthening, repair, and preservation. The principal activity of the company is the design and manufacture of the CINTEC Reinforcing and Anchoring Systems, a micro cement anchoring and reinforcing technique. CINTEC offers complete structural analysis and design services, turnkey solutions, as well as masonry repair and reinforcement anchors used for blast protection, seismic reinforcement, historic preservation and overall building strengthening. CINTEC has worked on projects around the world including the Egyptian Pyramids, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Statue of Liberty, the Library of Parliament in Canada and the White House complex.CINTEC of Hunt Valley, MD and Ottawa Canada, have associated offices in Newport, Wales, UK ; Newcastle, Australia; and India.For more information, call 1-410-761-0765; 1-613-225-3381 fax: 1 613-224-9042; e-mail: solutions@CINTEC.com, or visit www.CINTEC.com/www.cintec.net