Cree’s New 650V MOSFETs Offer Industry-leading Efficiency to Enable the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles, Data Centers and Solar Innovations

Cree (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the release of the Wolfspeed® 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs, delivering a wider range of industrial applications and enabling the next generation of Electric Vehicle (EV) onboard charging, data centers, and other renewable systems with industry-leading power efficiency.



"Cree is leading the global transition from silicon to silicon carbide, and our new 650V MOSFET family is the next step in delivering a high-powered solution to a broader application base, including industrial applications everywhere," said Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president and general manager of Wolfspeed. "The 650V MOSFETs deliver power efficiencies that help today's biggest technology leaders create the next generation of onboard EV charging, data centers, and energy storage solutions to reshape our cloud and renewable energy infrastructures."The new 15 mΩ and 60 mΩ 650V devices, which use Cree's industry-leading, third generation C3M™ MOSFET technology, deliver up to 20 percent lower switching losses than competing silicon carbide MOSFETs and provide the lowest on-state resistances for higher efficiency and power dense solutions. End users benefit from lower total cost of ownership in a variety of applications through the more efficient use of power, reduced cooling requirements, and industry-leading reliability.Compared to silicon, Wolfspeed's new 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs deliver 75 percent lower switching losses and a 50 percent decrease in conduction losses which results in a potential 300 percent increase in power density. Design engineers can now meet and exceed the industry's most ambitious efficiency standards, including 80 Plus® Titanium requirements for server power.The new 650V MOSFET family is also ideal for on-board chargers (OBCs) in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The increased efficiencies and faster switching allow customers to design smaller solutions with added performance. Wolfspeed's 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs also enable bi-directionality in OBCs without compromising the size, weight and complexity of the solution. Furthermore, Wolfspeed's experience with automotive AEC-Q101 qualification, proven in the E-series MOSFET family, paves the way for future automotive qualified 650V MOSFETs.Other industrial applications, such as general-purpose switched mode power supplies (SMPS), will also be able to take advantage of the many benefits of the new 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs from the largest, global and vertically integrated supplier of silicon carbide technologies.Wolfspeed's 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs are available now in surface mount and through-hole packages. Visit https://www.wolfspeed.com/650v-mosfets for more information.About Cree, Inc:Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree's Wolfspeed product portfolio includes silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree's LED product portfolio includes blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.For additional product and company information, please refer to www.cree.com.